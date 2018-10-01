Bears Reduce 2018 Training Camp Roster
October 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has reduced its 2018 Training Camp roster.
Goaltenders Parker Milner and Adam Morrison have been re-assigned to Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. Additionally, forwards Sam Fioretti and Jake Kamrass have been released from their tryout agreements and will report to South Carolina. Forward Mark Cooper has been released from his tryout agreement and will report to Kansas City of the ECHL.
Hershey's 2018 Training Camp roster now sits at 27 players, including the following players below:
Forwards (17): Shane Gersich, Steven Whitney, Beck Malenstyn, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Jeremy Morin, Mike Sgarbossa, Garrett Pilon, Riley Barber, Liam O'Brien, Hampus Gustafsson, Juuso Ikonen, Sergei Shumakov, Maxi Kammerer, Derek Hulak, Brian Pinho, Grant Besse, Mason Mitchell
Defensemen (8): Tyler Lewington, Kris Bindulis, John MacLeod, Lucas Johansen, Connor Hobbs, Colby Williams, Logan Pyett, Tobias Geisser
Goalies (2): Ilya Samsonov, Vitek Vanecek
Defender Aaron Ness was placed on waivers by Washington for purposes of a loan to Hershey. If he clears waivers, he will be re-assigned to the Bears.
The Hershey Bears 2018-19 season is almost here! The opening weekend features the home opener on Saturday, Oct. 6 vs the Syracuse Crunch, and Washington Capitals Night on Sunday, Oct. 7 vs the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, featuring a visit from the Stanley Cup ®. For more information on tickets and the 2018-19 season, visit HersheyBears.com.
