Sabres Assign Three to Rochester

October 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has assigned forward Alexander Nylander and defensemen Brendan Guhle and Brandon Hickey to the Rochester Americans (AHL).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.