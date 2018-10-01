Flames Acquire Rinat Valiev and Matt Taormina from Montreal

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have acquired defensemen Rinat Valiev and Matt Taormina from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Brett Kulak.

Rinat Valiev, a 23-year-old native of Nizhnekamsk, Russia, was originally draft in the third round (68th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs. He spent 40 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies netting five goals and adding 10 assists for 15 points and 26 penalty minutes before being moved at the trade deadline to Montreal where he played an additional five games with the Laval Rockets, scoring once and adding a pair of assists. He also played two games with the Montreal Canadiens during the 2017-18 season.

RINAT VALIEV - DEFENSEMAN

BORN: Nizhnekamsk, RUS DATE: May 11, 1995

HEIGHT: 6'3'' WEIGHT: 214 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: 3rd round (68th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft

Matt Taormina, a 31-year-old native of Warren, MI, was the third highest scoring defenseman in the American Hockey League last season where he put up four goals and 48 assists for 52 points in 63 games with Montreal's AHL affiliate, the Laval Rockets. The veteran blue-liner with over 550 games of pro experience was an AHL first team all-star and was awarded the Eddie Shore award as the AHL's best defenseman in 2017.

MATT TAORMINA - DEFENSEMAN

BORN: Warren, MI DATE: October 20, 1986

HEIGHT: 5'10'' WEIGHT: 190 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

