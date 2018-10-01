Flames Acquire Rinat Valiev and Matt Taormina from Montreal
October 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have acquired defensemen Rinat Valiev and Matt Taormina from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Brett Kulak.
Rinat Valiev, a 23-year-old native of Nizhnekamsk, Russia, was originally draft in the third round (68th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs. He spent 40 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies netting five goals and adding 10 assists for 15 points and 26 penalty minutes before being moved at the trade deadline to Montreal where he played an additional five games with the Laval Rockets, scoring once and adding a pair of assists. He also played two games with the Montreal Canadiens during the 2017-18 season.
RINAT VALIEV - DEFENSEMAN
BORN: Nizhnekamsk, RUS DATE: May 11, 1995
HEIGHT: 6'3'' WEIGHT: 214 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: 3rd round (68th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft
Matt Taormina, a 31-year-old native of Warren, MI, was the third highest scoring defenseman in the American Hockey League last season where he put up four goals and 48 assists for 52 points in 63 games with Montreal's AHL affiliate, the Laval Rockets. The veteran blue-liner with over 550 games of pro experience was an AHL first team all-star and was awarded the Eddie Shore award as the AHL's best defenseman in 2017.
MATT TAORMINA - DEFENSEMAN
BORN: Warren, MI DATE: October 20, 1986
HEIGHT: 5'10'' WEIGHT: 190 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2018
- Wolf Pack Weekly, October 1-7 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Announce Opening Weekend Festivities - Rochester Americans
- Dawson Leedahl Reassigned to Maine of ECHL - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Condors Open Season with $2 Beers and $21 Jerseys this Weekend - Bakersfield Condors
- Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Preds Assign Blackwell to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Flames Acquire Rinat Valiev and Matt Taormina from Montreal - Stockton Heat
- AHLTV to Debut with Opening Weekend Freeview, October 5-8 - AHL
- McKenna Joins Belleville After Clearing Waivers - Belleville Senators
- Bears to Host Opening Night Red Carpet Arrival on Saturday - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Shawn St. Amant - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Sends Pair of Goaltenders to Texas - Texas Stars
- Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Columbus Blue Jackets Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Reduce Training Camp Roster by Ten - Rochester Americans
- Binghamton Devils Announce Four Roster Moves - Binghamton Devils
- Sound Tigers Announce Updated Training Camp Roster - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Stockton Heat Stories
- Flames Acquire Rinat Valiev and Matt Taormina from Montreal
- Parsons Stops 45 Shots as Heat Fall in Preseason Finale
- Heat Host Preseason Party at Stockton Arena Today at 5PM
- McDonald Impresses in Net But Heat Fall in Preseason Opener
- Heat Open Preseason with Afternoon Matchup in Bakersfield