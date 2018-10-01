AHLTV to Debut with Opening Weekend Freeview, October 5-8

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that its brand-new streaming platform, AHLTV, will officially launch with a free weekend of AHL games to begin the 2018-19 season.

All 27 games on the league schedule from Oct. 5-8 will be free on AHLTV to anyone with an AHLTV account. No subscription or purchase is necessary to open an AHLTV account; visit theahl.com/AHLTV to sign up.

The AHL's opening weekend begins with nine games on Friday night including the debut of the league's newest team, the Colorado Eagles. The AHLTV freeview continues with 14 games on Saturday and three more on Sunday, and concludes with a Canadian Thanksgiving matinee: the Toronto Marlies' Calder Cup banner-raising home opener.

In conjunction with HockeyTech, the AHL announced the creation of AHLTV last month. AHLTV will feature live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and Android TV. AHLTV subscriptions for the 2018-19 regular season, which include live and archived games, are priced as follows:

Subscription Package Price (USD)

2018-19 regular season - All teams, all games $79.99

2018-19 regular season - One team, all games $59.99

2018-19 regular season - One team, home or away $39.99

2018-19 regular season - All games, one month $19.99

2018-19 regular season - All games, one day $6.99

More than simply a means to watch games, AHLTV will use HockeyTech's leading technology to form a full digital ecosystem in which data and video are integrated to create an experience unique to each user. Game feeds will be seamlessly combined with the AHL's statistical database from LeagueStat, providing real-time scoring updates for fans as they watch, and viewers will also be able to capture and save their own highlight clips to share with other AHLTV users within the platform.

To register for a free AHLTV account and to purchase subscriptions for the 2018-19 regular season, visit theahl.com/AHLTV.

