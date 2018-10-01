Sound Tigers Announce Updated Training Camp Roster

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced Monday the team's updated training camp roster. Twenty-eight players make up the team's current roster consisting of 17 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders.

Forwards

Kieffer Bellows

Steve Bernier

Chris Bourque

Ryan Bourque

Michael Dal Colle

Scott Eansor

Matt Gaudreau

Ryan Hitchcock

Josh Ho-Sang

Ben Holmstrom

Connor Jones

Otto Koivula

Ivan Kosorenkov

Jeff Kubiak

Mike Sislo

Travis St. Denis

Yanick Turcotte

Defensemen

Sebastian Aho

Kyle Burroughs

Chris Casto

Mike Cornell

Seth Helgeson

David Quenneville

Yannick Rathgeb

Mitch Vande Sompel

Parker Wotherspoon

Goaltenders

Christopher Gibson

Jeremy Smith

Bring on the Phantoms: The Sound Tigers open their 18th AHL season this Saturday, Oct. 6 with a road matchup against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center in Allentown, Penn. Fans can follow all of the live action via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m. Bridgeport's home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. against the Rochester Americans.

Packed Promotional Lineup: The Sound Tigers will boast one of their most extensive and wide-ranging promotional schedules ever for the 2018-19 season. The fan-friendly calendar includes the return of popular themes like Hockey and Hops (Nov. 23 and Mar. 17), Military Appreciation (Jan. 12), Star Wars Night (Jan. 19) and Princess Night (Mar. 30). Regional hockey fans will be elated for the addition of Hockey Weekend in Connecticut (Feb. 23-24), while other new headliners include Holiday Gift Weekend (Dec. 15-16) and a revamped Teddy Bear Toss (Nov. 23). View the full 2017-18 promotional schedule.

For additional details or to reserve a group outing for any giveaway or theme night, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300 ext 7.

