Sound Tigers Announce Updated Training Camp Roster
October 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced Monday the team's updated training camp roster. Twenty-eight players make up the team's current roster consisting of 17 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders.
Forwards
Kieffer Bellows
Steve Bernier
Chris Bourque
Ryan Bourque
Michael Dal Colle
Scott Eansor
Matt Gaudreau
Ryan Hitchcock
Josh Ho-Sang
Ben Holmstrom
Connor Jones
Otto Koivula
Ivan Kosorenkov
Jeff Kubiak
Mike Sislo
Travis St. Denis
Yanick Turcotte
Defensemen
Sebastian Aho
Kyle Burroughs
Chris Casto
Mike Cornell
Seth Helgeson
David Quenneville
Yannick Rathgeb
Mitch Vande Sompel
Parker Wotherspoon
Goaltenders
Christopher Gibson
Jeremy Smith
Bring on the Phantoms: The Sound Tigers open their 18th AHL season this Saturday, Oct. 6 with a road matchup against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center in Allentown, Penn. Fans can follow all of the live action via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m. Bridgeport's home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. against the Rochester Americans.
Packed Promotional Lineup: The Sound Tigers will boast one of their most extensive and wide-ranging promotional schedules ever for the 2018-19 season. The fan-friendly calendar includes the return of popular themes like Hockey and Hops (Nov. 23 and Mar. 17), Military Appreciation (Jan. 12), Star Wars Night (Jan. 19) and Princess Night (Mar. 30). Regional hockey fans will be elated for the addition of Hockey Weekend in Connecticut (Feb. 23-24), while other new headliners include Holiday Gift Weekend (Dec. 15-16) and a revamped Teddy Bear Toss (Nov. 23). View the full 2017-18 promotional schedule.
For additional details or to reserve a group outing for any giveaway or theme night, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300 ext 7.
