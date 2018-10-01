Bears to Host Opening Night Red Carpet Arrival on Saturday
October 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - A new season kicks off for the Hershey Bears on Saturday, and the club will be arriving to Opening Night in grand style. The Bears are inviting fans to join them for an Opening Night Red Carpet Arrival prior to the team's first game of the season on Saturday, Oct. 6 at Giant Center.
"We're rolling out the red carpet for Opening Night on Saturday and we want all of our fans to be part of this special event," said Hershey's vice president of hockey operations, Bryan Helmer. "We're very excited to start the season, and with so many new faces on our roster, we wanted to give our fans an opportunity to meet these guys and provide them encouragement before they take the ice."
Festivities start at 3 p.m. outside of the Giant Center. Musical entertainment will be provided, and food, drinks, and beer will be available from the food trucks on site. The Hershey Sports Store will be open, featuring a first-look at new merchandise for the 2018-19 season.
At 4 p.m., all eyes will be on the red carpet outside the main entrance of Giant Center as members of the Bears arrive for the first game of the season. Players will be introduced, and fans will have the opportunity to get autographs and pictures with players as they walk the red carpet.
Saturday's Opening Night features Hershey hosting the Syracuse Crunch at 7 p.m. That evening is a Hersheypark Pass Night for all fans, featuring a one-day admission to Hersheypark valid through July 31, 2019. The first 8,000 fans will also receive a magnet schedule, courtesy of PNC Bank. Tickets are available, but are going quickly. Tickets may be purchased at the Giant Center Box Office, by calling 717-534-3911, and online at Ticketmaster.com.
