Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reduced their training camp roster to 32 players following their final preseason game on Sunday. The makeup of the Penguins' roster consists of 18 forwards, 12 defensemen and 2 goalies.

The Penguins' current roster is as follows:

Player Pos. Height Weight Birthday (Age) Hometown

ABT, Mathew D 6'4" 180 7/25/1993 (25) Leduc, AB

ANGELLO, Anthony RW 6'5" 210 3/6/1996 (22) Albany, NY

ASTON-REESE, Zach RW 6'0" 190 8/10/1994 (24) Staten Island, NY

BIRKS, Dane D 6'3" 185 8/29/1995 (23) Merritt, BC

BLUEGER, Teddy C 6'0" 195 8/15/1994 (24) R=EEga, LAT

BROWN, Cam C 5'7" 150 3/25/1993 (25) Natick, MA

BURTON, Jarrett C 6'0" 190 12/30/1990 (27) Winnipeg, MB

CRAMAROSSA, Joseph LW 6'1" 192 10/26/1992 (25) Toronto, ON

CZUCZMAN, Kevin D 6'2" 205 1/9/1991 (27) Port Elgin, ON

Di PAULI, Thomas C 5'11" 178 4/29/1994 (24) Caldaro, ITY

ELLIOTT, Stefan D 6'1" 190 1/30/1990 (27) Vancouver, BC

ERIXON, Tim D 6'2" 200 2/24/1991 (27) Skellefte=E5, SWE

HAGGERTY, Ryan RW 6'0" 200 3/4/1993 (25) Stamford, CT

HAYES, Jimmy RW 6'5" 210 11/21/1989 (28) Dorchester, MA

HORVAT, Ryan LW 5'11 185 2/9/1993 (25) Simcoe, ON

JOHNSON, Adam LW 6'0" 175 6/22/1994 (24) Hibbing, MN

JOSEPHS, Troy LW 6'0" 184 5/9/1994 (24) Whitby, ON

LAFFERTY, Sam RW 6'1" 185 3/6/1995 (23) Hollidaysburg, PA

LINDBERG, Tobias RW 6'3" 210 7/22/1995 (23) Stockholm, SWE

MASONIUS, Joe D 6'2" 200 2/17/1997 (21) Spring Lake, NJ

McGRATH, Pat RW 5'10" 200 3/17/1993 (25) Wilkes-Barre, PA

MILETIC, Sam LW 6'1" 196 5/4/1997 (21) Bloomfield Hills, MI

O'NEILL, Will D 6'1" 190 4/28/1988 (30) Salem, MA

=D6LUND, Linus C 5'11" 185 6/5/1997 (21) Gävle, SWE

PROW, Ethan D 5'11" 185 11/17/1992 (25) Sauk Rapids, MN

SPINOZZI, Kevin D 6'2" 204 5/23/1996 (22) Granby, QC

SUMMERS, Chris D 6'2" 210 2/5/1988 (30) Ann Arbor, MI

TAYLOR, Jeff D 6'0" 180 4/13/1994 (24) Clifton Park, NY

TROTMAN, Zach D 6'3" 219 8/26/1990 (28) Novi, MI

WILSON, Garrett LW 6'2" 199 3/16/1991 (27) Elmvale, ON

Goalie Height Weight Birthday (Age) Hometown

MUSE, John 5'11" 185 8/1/1988 (30) East Falmouth, MA

PETERS, Anthony 6'1" 196 12/31/1990 (27) Blyth, ON

Forwards Tyler Bird, Yushiroh Hirano, Renârs Krastenbergs, Cédric Lacroix, Zac Lynch and Nick Saracino as well as defensemen Johnny Austin, Dan Fick, Craig Skudalski and goalie Danny Tirone will report to the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton opens the regular season at home on Saturday, Oct. 6 against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Individual tickets for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, through all Ticketmaster outlets, or by contacting the Penguins' offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the 20th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey, including full season, 22-game, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's brand new high definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV, which include live and archived games, begin at just $79.99 for the entire 2018-19 regular season. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2018-19 subscriptions.

