Binghamton Devils Announce Four Roster Moves

October 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Devils have made the following roster moves. The announcement came today from Binghamton Devils' General Manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

The following players have been reassigned to the Adirondack Thunder (ECHL)

(F) John Edwardh

(F) Brian Ward

The following players have been released from their tryout.

(F) Mike Szmatula

(D) Jake Linhart

The Devils will open up the 2018-19 season at home on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 7:05 p.m. against the Toronto Marlies. Tickets start at just $15 and can be purchased HERE.

For more information, including pricing, group outings, taking a limo to the game, fan experiences, and much more, visit www.binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

