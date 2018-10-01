Preds Assign Blackwell to Milwaukee

October 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced Monday that the club has assigned forward Colin Blackwell to the Milwaukee Admirals.

The Admirals roster now stands as at 26 players. A current roster is attached.

Blackwell tallied 45 points (17g-28a) in 61 games with the AHL's Rochester Americans in 2017-18, the most among all forwards on the team. His 17 goals tied for second on the Americans and he led his team's forwards in assists during his second professional season.

The 5-foot-9 center made his pro debut in 2016-17 with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda and went on to record four goals and seven assists in 57 games, helping them capture the Pacific Division title and reach the Western Conference Final. Blackwell has recorded six points (4g-2a) in 18 playoff games at the AHL level, including three points (2g-1a) in three contests with the Americans last season.

Originally drafted in the seventh round (194th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks, Blackwell played college hockey at Harvard University from 2011-16, posting 58 points (19g-39a) in 94 games.

The Admirals will open the season on the road against the Texas Stars on October 6th before heading to San Antonio to take on the Rampage at 7 pm on October 9.

Milwaukee will commence their home schedule on Saturday, October 13th at 6 pm against the Hershey Bears at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets for the home opener by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.