Condors Open Season with $2 Beers and $21 Jerseys this Weekend

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors open their 21st season on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena on Friday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. Friday night, enjoy $2 beers through the end of the first intermission. Saturday, purchase adult replica jerseys for just $21 at this game only. Purchase a Big 6 Pack or calling 324-PUCK (7825) to guarantee lower level seating location and save money off box office pricing.

FRIDAY, OCT. 5 - OPENING NIGHT WITH $2 BEERS

Presented by Eyewitness News, Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co. and ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio

Enjoy $2, 16 oz. Tioga-Sequoia beers (Half Dome, Golden Ale 99, Zorro Especial) through the end of the first intermission

The Condors battle their Highway 99 rival, the Stockton Heat

Bakersfield Marriott Post-Game Autograph Booth: Joe Gambardella and Tyler Vesel

Puck drops at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members) SATURDAY, OCT. 6 - $21 JERSEYS; PRE-GAME PLAYER RED CARPET

Presented by Eyewitness News, Energy 95.3 FM, and Chevron

Pre-Game Party on the Plaza and Player Red Carpet - arrive early as players will arrive beginning at 4:30 p.m. on the red carpet! Afterwards enjoy live music from Mento Buru, food, drinks, and games on the plaza

Chevron Fuel Your School Night - October is Chevron Fuel Your School Month; purchase 8 gallons of fuel or more at participating Chevron and Texaco locations during October and Chevron will donate $1 to help fund eligible classroom projects in Kern County!

Bakersfield takes on the San Jose Barracuda

Bakersfield Marriott Post-Game Autograph Booth: Ryan Stanton and Caleb Jones

Puck drops at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members)

