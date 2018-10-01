McKenna Joins Belleville After Clearing Waivers

October 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





Goaltender Mike McKenna has joined the Belleville Senators after clearing waivers.

The Missouri native ranks in the top 10 in AHL history in wins (223) and shutouts (27) and has guided his two previous teams (Syracuse, 2016, Texas, 2017) to the Calder Cup finals in the past two seasons.

McKenna played one season in the Senators organization before spending the 2011-12 campaign in Binghamton. The 35-year-old brings a wealth of experience, having played 24 NHL games (Tampa Bay, New Jersey, Columbus, Arizona and Dallas) and 461 regular-season AHL games over 13 seasons.

The Sens open their 2018-19 season Saturday with a trip to Utica. Belleville's home opener is Oct. 17 against the Binghamton Devils and tickets are available.

