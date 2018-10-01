McKenna Joins Belleville After Clearing Waivers
October 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
Goaltender Mike McKenna has joined the Belleville Senators after clearing waivers.
The Missouri native ranks in the top 10 in AHL history in wins (223) and shutouts (27) and has guided his two previous teams (Syracuse, 2016, Texas, 2017) to the Calder Cup finals in the past two seasons.
McKenna played one season in the Senators organization before spending the 2011-12 campaign in Binghamton. The 35-year-old brings a wealth of experience, having played 24 NHL games (Tampa Bay, New Jersey, Columbus, Arizona and Dallas) and 461 regular-season AHL games over 13 seasons.
The Sens open their 2018-19 season Saturday with a trip to Utica. Belleville's home opener is Oct. 17 against the Binghamton Devils and tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2018
- Wolf Pack Weekly, October 1-7 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Announce Opening Weekend Festivities - Rochester Americans
- Dawson Leedahl Reassigned to Maine of ECHL - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Condors Open Season with $2 Beers and $21 Jerseys this Weekend - Bakersfield Condors
- Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Preds Assign Blackwell to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Flames Acquire Rinat Valiev and Matt Taormina from Montreal - Stockton Heat
- AHLTV to Debut with Opening Weekend Freeview, October 5-8 - AHL
- McKenna Joins Belleville After Clearing Waivers - Belleville Senators
- Bears to Host Opening Night Red Carpet Arrival on Saturday - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Shawn St. Amant - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Sends Pair of Goaltenders to Texas - Texas Stars
- Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Columbus Blue Jackets Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Reduce Training Camp Roster by Ten - Rochester Americans
- Binghamton Devils Announce Four Roster Moves - Binghamton Devils
- Sound Tigers Announce Updated Training Camp Roster - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.