Rampage Weekly Report - October 1

October 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





San Antonio, TX - The San Antonio Rampage will kick off their 17th American Hockey League season on Saturday night with their home-opener against the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Rampage start the season with a four-game home stand at the AT&T Center, where they were 20-13-5 a season ago. Under new head coach Drew Bannister, San Antonio looks to win their home-opener for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Player Notes:

- F Austin Poganski scored the first goal of the preseason for San Antonio with a power play deflection in the first period on Saturday night in Texas.

- In 2017-18, G Jordan Binnington ranked second in the AHL in goals-against average (2.05) and fourth in save percentage (.926) while playing with the Chicago Wolves.

- D Sam Lofquist has played the past seven seasons in Europe, playing in four different leagues. He is preparing for his first AHL game since his lone appearance with the Houston Aeros on Apr. 10, 2011.

- F Jordan Nolan played the last seven seasons in the NHL, totaling 361 NHL games and winning two Stanley Cup rings with the Los Angeles Kings

- F Trevor Smith has served as a captain in four of the last five seasons before joining the Rampage, wearing the 'C' from 2013-15 with the Toronto Marlies and from 2016-18 with the Milwaukee Admirals.

Team Notes:

- The Rampage penalty kill was 13-for-14 during the preseason.

- San Antonio's power play was 2-for-10 during the preseason.

- The Rampage went 0-3-1 against the Griffins in 2017-18 and seek their first victory against Grand Rapids since Mar. 22, 2016 (0-7-1 in that span).

- The Rampage will play in the Central Division this season after playing in the Pacific Division in 2017-18. San Antonio was 14-14-4 against the Central Division last season

- The roster currently holds three players- Austin Poganski, Jared Thomas, and Conner Bleackley- who appeared in at least one game with the Rampage last season.

Transactions:

- St. Louis Blues recall D Chris Butler, D Tyler Wotherspoon, D Mitch Reinke, F Brian Flynn, F Adam Musil, F Mackenzie MacEachern, and F Klim Kostin - 9/29

- Rampage reassign D Kyle Rhodes and D Dylan Bredo to ECHL Tulsa - 9/30

- Rampage release G Devin Williams, D Mike McKee, and F Adam Pleskach from professional tryout agreements- 9/30

- Rampage release D Zach Todd from amateur tryout agreements- 9/30

- Rampage reassign F Charlie Sampair to ECHL Tulsa - 10/1

Promotions This Week:

- Blue Carpet Opening Night Event - 10/6

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.