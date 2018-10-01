Dawson Leedahl Reassigned to Maine of ECHL
October 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury today announced the following change to the Wolf Pack's training camp roster:
Reassigned by the New York Rangers from the Wolf Pack to Maine (ECHL):
Forwards (1): Dawson Leedahl
The Pack roster now includes 23 players, 13 forwards, 8 defensemen and two goaltenders:
Goal (2): Marek Mazanec, Dustin Tokarski
Defense (8): Chris Bigras, Brandon Crawley, Sean Day, John Gilmour, Libor Hajek, Ryan Lindgren, Rob O'Gara, Vince Pedrie
Forwards (13): Lias Andersson, Bobby Butler, Steven Fogarty, Gabriel Fontaine, Tim Gettinger, Ryan Gropp, Peter Holland, Michael Lindqvist, Ville Meskanen, Shawn O'Donnell, Ty Ronning, Shawn St. Amant, Cole Schneider
The Wolf Pack kick off their 2018-19 regular season this Friday, October 5, with their home-ice opener vs. the Providence Bruins. Faceoff is 7:15 PM, and tickets for that game, and all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games, are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.
Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2018-19 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.
