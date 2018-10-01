Wolf Pack Weekly, October 1-7

October 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





The Wolf Pack's 22nd season of AHL play begins this Friday, October 5, as the Pack host the Providence Bruins in a 7:15 PM game at the XL Center. In their one preseason tuneup for the 2018-19 campaign, Saturday afternoon at Trinity College, the Wolf Pack doubled up the Bridgeport Sound Tigers by a score of 2-1. Shawn St. Amant scored both Wolf Pack goals, and Brandon Halverson made 21 saves in the Hartford net.

This week:

The Wolf Pack kick off their new season with a pair of home games this weekend, with the home opener set for this Friday night, October 5 vs. the arch-rival Providence Bruins. Faceoff is 7:15 PM. Then, this Sunday afternoon, October 7, the Wolf Pack welcome the Laval Rocket to the XL Center for a 3:00 game.

Friday, October 5 vs. the Providence Bruins (Boston) at the XL Center, 7:15 PM

- Free Wolf Pack magnetic schedules will be given away to the first 3,000 fans at this game, courtesy of Pepsi.

- The Wolf Pack's popular Friday-night food and beverage discount is back, for this and all Wolf Pack Friday-night home games, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period.

- At this and every Wolf Pack home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the Comcast Coliseum Club. Enjoy $2 beers and $5 appetizers from 5:15 PM until puck drop.

- This is the first of ten meetings on the year between the Wolf Pack and their Atlantic Division rivals the Bruins, and the first of five XL Center visits by the Providence squad. In action against the Bruins in 2017-18, the Wolf Pack went 4-4-1-1 in ten clashes, including a 3-2-0-0 home mark.

- Providence finished fourth in the Atlantic Division in 2017-18, with a 45-26-3-2 record for 95 points. Head Coach Jay Leach's P-Bruins then fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, in four games, in the first round of the postseason.

- The Bruins' leading returning scorer is eighth-year pro Jordan Szwarz, who had 21-27-48, and was +30, in 52 AHL games in 2017-18.

- Tickets for this and all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Sunday, October 7 vs. the Laval Rocket (Montreal) at the XL Center, 3:00 PM

- At this and every Wolf Pack Sunday home game of the season, fans can take advantage of the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40.

- This is the second year of existence for the Rocket franchise as the top affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Laval won both Rocket-Wolf Pack matchups last season, including a 3-2 overtime verdict November 12 in their only previous visit to Hartford.

- The Rocket's new head coach this year is former Wolf Pack and New York Ranger defenseman Joel Bouchard, who has replaced Sylvain Lefebvre, also an ex-Wolf Pack and Ranger blueliner, after Lefebvre served six seasons as bench boss of Montreal's AHL affiliate.

- The Rocket finished 24-42-7-3, for 58 points, in their inaugural season a year ago. That placed them seventh in the North Division.

- At this and every Wolf Pack home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the Comcast Coliseum Club. Enjoy $2 beers and $5 appetizers from 1:00 PM until puck drop.

- Tickets for this and all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at www.ahllive.com.

Recent Transactions:

Shawn O'Donnell - signed to AHL contract by Wolf Pack September 26.

Gabriel Fontaine - loaned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers September 27.

Tim Gettinger - loaned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers September 27.

John Gilmour - loaned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers September 27.

Ryan Gropp - loaned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers September 27.

Lias Andersson - loaned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers September 28.

Chris Bigras - loaned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers September 28.

Steven Fogarty - loaned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers September 28.

Libor Hajek - loaned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers September 28.

Peter Holland - loaned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers September 28.

Ryan Lindgren - loaned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers September 28.

Michael Lindqvist - loaned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers September 28.

Marek Mazanec - loaned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers September 28.

Ville Meskanen - loaned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers September 28.

Rob O'Gara - loaned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers September 28.

Cole Schneider - loaned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers September 28.

Dustin Tokarski - loaned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers September 28.

Riley Bourbonnais - released by Wolf Pack from Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement September 30.

Brandon Crawley - loaned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers September 30.

Brendan Halverson - reassigned by the New York Rangers from the Wolf Pack to Maine (ECHL) September 30.

Alex Kile - released by Wolf Pack from Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement September 30.

Connor LaCouvee - released by Wolf Pack from Amateur Tryout (ATO) agreement September 30.

Mike Marnell - released by Wolf Pack from Amateur Tryout (ATO) agreement September 30.

Drew Melanson - loaned by the Wolf Pack to Maine (ECHL) September 30.

Chris Nell - reassigned by the New York Rangers from the Wolf Pack to Maine (ECHL) September 30.

Derek Pratt - released by Wolf Pack from Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement September 30.

Jason Salvaggio - loaned by the Wolf Pack to Maine (ECHL) September 30.

Scott Savage - released by Wolf Pack from Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement September 30.

Brady Vail - released by Wolf Pack from Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement September 30.

Dawson Leedahl - reassigned by the New York Rangers from the Wolf Pack to Maine (ECHL) October 1.

Shawn St. Amant - signed to AHL contract by Wolf Pack October 1.

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, October 27, when the Wolf Pack host the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in a 7:30 PM game at the XL Center, is "Harry Potter Night" and also features the Wolf Pack's Halloween celebration. The Wolf Pack will be calling all muggles to rep their houses, and kids can enjoy trick or treating on the arena concourse and take part in an intermission costume parade. Plus, the first 2,000 fans into the game that night will take home a free Wolf Pack coffee mug, presented by ESPN 97.9.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. The Wolf Pack are right back on home ice next Friday, October 12, entertaining the Providence Bruins in a 7:15 PM game.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40. After this Sunday, the next Family Value Pack game is Wednesday, October 24, when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms visit for a 7:00 PM tilt.

Every Wolf Pack Wednesday home game is a "Winning Wednesday". If the Wolf Pack win at home on a Wednesday, fans can show their Winning Wednesday ticket at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center and receive a free ticket to the next Wolf Pack home game (some restrictions apply). The Wolf Pack's first Wednesday home outing of the season is October 24, a 7:00 PM game vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2018

