Sabres Acquire Dougherty from Predators
October 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has acquired defenseman Jack Dougherty from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Nicholas Baptiste.
Dougherty (6'1", 186 lbs., 5/25/1996) has spent each of the last two seasons playing for the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL), where he appeared in 141 career AHL contests. Nashville's second-round pick (51st overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft, Dougherty also appeared in three playoff games for the Admirals.
Before turning pro, Dougherty played one season for the Portland Winterhawks (WHL). In 68 games for Portland, the St. Paul, Minnesota native ranked second among team defensemen with 52 points (11+41). He also spent the 2014-15 season with the Wisconsin Badgers (NCAA), where he finished with nine points (2+7) in 33 games as a freshman. Dougherty recorded four points (2+2) in seven games as a member of the United States team that won the gold medal at the 2014 IIHF World U18 Championship.
