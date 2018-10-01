Comets Announce Details of Sixth Annual Galaxy Fan Fest

Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets President Robert Esche announced today the details of the Comets' Sixth Annual Galaxy Fan Fest, presented by Murphy Excavating on Saturday, October 6. Grit N Grace will headline the afternoon pre-party for the Comets' second game of their 2018-19 opening weekend. Galaxy Fan Fest, located in the AUD Plaza of the Adirondack Bank Center, will take place from 3-6 pm, leading up to the Comets game at 7 pm against the Belleville Senators.

Galaxy Fan Fest will hold a number of activities and amenities for Comets fans, all geared towards kicking off an exciting season of hockey in Utica. As Comets players enter the Adirondack Bank Center via the Harley Davidson of Utica Red Carpet, in-game host and KROCK radio personality Rainman will announce each player and interview them all at the end of the carpet. Fans can also test their luck at the "Ring the Bell' carnival game, show off their kills at the Inflatable Street Hockey Rink*, strike a pose at the Photobooth area - sponsored by Whiskey Jack's Salon, see who comes out on top in Giant Jenga, Giant Checkers, & Cornhole, or enjoy complimentary face-painting and sidewalk chalk at the Borza's Recreation Center Kid's Corner. Audie and the Sitrin Street Team will be hanging out for photos throughout the afternoon. Additionally, an exclusive 50/50 discount of 100 tickets for $20 will be available solely in the plaza from 3-6 pm, with proceeds to benefit the Save of the Day Foundation.

The Comets will offer fans $3 Labatt Blue Comets cans, free hot dogs provided by Zwiegle's, and other snacks and soft drinks available for purchase.

Clinton Tractor, Riverhawk, Kids Oneida, Empire Recycling, and The 4th Wall will also be present during the afternoon's events.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy the festivities throughout the afternoon. The box office in the Labatt Blue Ticket Entrance will be open for the duration of Fan Fest for all ticketing needs.

*weather dependent

