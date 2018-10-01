McIlrath and Puempel Assigned to Grand Rapids

October 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday assigned defenseman Dylan McIlrath and forward Matt Puempel to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

??Practice continues this week for the Griffins as they prepare for season-opening games at Texas on Friday and San Antonio on Saturday. Grand Rapids returns home for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank on Friday, Oct. 12 against Hershey.

