Columbus Blue Jackets Announce Pair of Roster Moves

October 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Kevin Stenlund to the Monsters and placed forward Alex Broadhurst on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Cleveland.

A 6'4", 210 lb. right-handed native of Huddinge, Sweden, Stenlund, 22, was originally selected by Columbus in the second round (58th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In seven appearances for the Monsters last season, Stenlund supplied 0-2-2 with four penalty minutes and a -1 rating. In 43 SHL appearances for HV 71 last season, Stenlund notched 7-15-22 with 28 penalty minutes and a +4 rating. In 151 career SHL appearances, all for HV 71, spanning parts of four seasons from 2014-18, Stenlund contributed 22-23-45 with 66 penalty minutes and a +4 rating.

A 6'0", 178 lb. left-handed native of Orland Park, IL, Broadhurst, 25, was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the seventh round (199th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. Broadhurst made his NHL debut in 2017-18 for the Blue Jackets, posting two penalty minutes in two appearances for Columbus, adding 19-22-41 with 20 penalty minutes and a -10 rating in 66 appearances for the Monsters. In 282 career AHL appearances for the Rockford IceHogs and the Monsters spanning parts of five seasons from 2013-18, Broadhurst chipped in 62-99-161 with 93 penalty minutes and a -12 rating and contributed 3-9-12 with six penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 17 appearances for Cleveland during the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs, helping the Monsters claim the 2016 Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.

Prior to his professional career, Broadhurst helped the London Knights claim the 2013 OHL Championship after logging 24-40-64 with 36 penalty minutes and a +30 rating in 65 OHL appearances during the 2012-13 season. In two USHL campaigns for the Green Bay Gamblers from 2010-12, Broadhurst tallied 39-67-106 with 62 penalty minutes and a+47 rating in 108 appearances and helped the Gamblers claim the 2012 Clark Cup as USHL Playoff Champions while receiving USHL First All-Star Team honors.

THE MONSTERS HOME OPENER IS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now starting at only $10!

2018-19 Monsters Hockey Club Memberships, providing fans the ability to lock in the lowest ticket prices, the best seat locations to each game, custom member benefits and an exclusive Monsters jersey, are now available! Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000 or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.