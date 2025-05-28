Sports stats



MLS D.C. United

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution: Full Match Highlights

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United YouTube Video


For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals

Check out the D.C. United Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central