Chandler Dazzles in Victory Field Debut as Indians Win Fourth Straight Against Saints, 3-2
August 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Pittsburgh Pirates No. 1 prospect Bubba Chandler tied his career high with 11 strikeouts, and Henry Davis laced a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning to help the Indianapolis Indians emerge with a 3-2 win over the St. Paul Saints on Friday night at Victory Field.
After St. Paul (56-61, 18-25) tallied a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead, Indianapolis countered with a two-run half inning of its own after the stretch. Jake Lamb scored on a fielder's choice RBI after being walked earlier in the inning and the Indians (55-59, 22-19) took the lead for good on Davis' two-out knock to right field.
Hunter Stratton (S, 1) stranded two men in scoring position in the ninth to seal Indy's ninth win in 10 games against St. Paul this season.
With the game scoreless in the bottom of the fifth inning, Billy McKinney broke through with a solo shot to right field. Chandler then put the finishing touches on his 6.0-inning shutout performance by pitching around a leadoff single and walk in the sixth, retiring the final three batters of the frame.
With Chandler out of the game, the Saints grabbed their brief lead with an RBI single off the bat of former Indian Diego A. Castillo and a sac fly courtesy of Yunior Severino.
Chandler was lights out in tying his single-game strikeout high, the first coming this season with Double-A Altoona on June 24 vs. Akron. He allowed just five hits and two walks and has not allowed a run in 13 innings of work in his first two Triple-A starts.
Fineas Del Bonta Smith (W, 3-1) surrendered two runs (one earned) on two hits with a walk and a pair of strikeouts. Diego Castillo (L, 0-4), who blew the save in Indy's 6-5 win on Wednesday, yielded two runs on three hits with two punchouts in 1.0 inning pitched.
Indianapolis and St. Paul will meet for the penultimate contest of the six-game set tomorrow at 7:05 PM at Victory Field. RHP Thomas Harrington (0-1, 6.10) gets the nod for the Indians and RHP Randy Dobnak (9-5, 3.61) will counter for the Saints.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 16, 2024
- Chandler Dazzles in Victory Field Debut as Indians Win Fourth Straight Against Saints, 3-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Birdsell, Shaw Lead Iowa Over Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Splits Doubleheader Thanks to Walk-off in Opener - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons to Host a 'Women in Sports' Celebration During August 23 Honda Fridaynightbash - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Splits Friday Night Doubleheader at Jacksonville - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Fall to Mud Hens on Friday, 5-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Louisville Offense Silent in Shutout at Omaha - Louisville Bats
- Louisville Offense Silent in Shutout at Omaha - Louisville Bats
- Hens Flex Power with Trio of Homers in 5-1 Win Over Knights - Toledo Mud Hens
- Red Wings Clinch Series Win with Dominant Pitching - Rochester Red Wings
- Boushley Sharp, But Saints' Let Lead Slip Away in 3-2 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Furious Late Rochester Rally Opens Floodgates in 9-2 Syracuse Loss on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Tromp, Waldrep Help Stripers Wash out Norfolk in Rain-Shortened 7-0 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Priester, 'Pen Lead WooSox to 3-0 Shutout of IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Rodriguez, Sounds Edged by Bulls - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Stay Hot with Late Rally - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mangum's Throw Seals 3-2 Durham Win over Nashville - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Unable to Hold Onto Late Lead in Scranton, Lose 3-2 - Buffalo Bisons
- Seth Johnson Dazzles in Debut as IronPigs Shutout by WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- August 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Ashton Lansdell Added to Team Hit City for MLB's Home Run Derby X in Nashville - Nashville Sounds
- Knights Win Walk-Off Game on Thursday, 3-2 - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - August 16 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox to Recognize Fallon Health on "Strike out Hunger Day" this Sunday, August 18 - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 16 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- House Homers Twice to Carry Plates over Salt Potatoes - Rochester Red Wings
- I-Cubs Split Double-Header with Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Indians Fan Season-High 16 in Third Straight Victory - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Chandler Dazzles in Victory Field Debut as Indians Win Fourth Straight Against Saints, 3-2
- Indians Fan Season-High 16 in Third Straight Victory
- Indians Walk off Wednesday Matinee, 6-5
- Cook's Seventh-Inning Grand Slam Lifts Indians over Saints, 5-4
- On Deck at the Vic: State Fair Foods Week and Marvel Super Hero Weekend Highlight August 13-18 Homestand