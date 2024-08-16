Chandler Dazzles in Victory Field Debut as Indians Win Fourth Straight Against Saints, 3-2

August 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Pittsburgh Pirates No. 1 prospect Bubba Chandler tied his career high with 11 strikeouts, and Henry Davis laced a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning to help the Indianapolis Indians emerge with a 3-2 win over the St. Paul Saints on Friday night at Victory Field.

After St. Paul (56-61, 18-25) tallied a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead, Indianapolis countered with a two-run half inning of its own after the stretch. Jake Lamb scored on a fielder's choice RBI after being walked earlier in the inning and the Indians (55-59, 22-19) took the lead for good on Davis' two-out knock to right field.

Hunter Stratton (S, 1) stranded two men in scoring position in the ninth to seal Indy's ninth win in 10 games against St. Paul this season.

With the game scoreless in the bottom of the fifth inning, Billy McKinney broke through with a solo shot to right field. Chandler then put the finishing touches on his 6.0-inning shutout performance by pitching around a leadoff single and walk in the sixth, retiring the final three batters of the frame.

With Chandler out of the game, the Saints grabbed their brief lead with an RBI single off the bat of former Indian Diego A. Castillo and a sac fly courtesy of Yunior Severino.

Chandler was lights out in tying his single-game strikeout high, the first coming this season with Double-A Altoona on June 24 vs. Akron. He allowed just five hits and two walks and has not allowed a run in 13 innings of work in his first two Triple-A starts.

Fineas Del Bonta Smith (W, 3-1) surrendered two runs (one earned) on two hits with a walk and a pair of strikeouts. Diego Castillo (L, 0-4), who blew the save in Indy's 6-5 win on Wednesday, yielded two runs on three hits with two punchouts in 1.0 inning pitched.

Indianapolis and St. Paul will meet for the penultimate contest of the six-game set tomorrow at 7:05 PM at Victory Field. RHP Thomas Harrington (0-1, 6.10) gets the nod for the Indians and RHP Randy Dobnak (9-5, 3.61) will counter for the Saints.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.