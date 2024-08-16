RailRiders Stay Hot with Late Rally
August 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons 3-2 Friday night at PNC Field. Trailing 1-0 into the bottom of the seventh and 2-1 into the home half of the eighth, the RailRiders tallied two runs to win their fifth consecutive game.
RailRiders starting pitcher Yoendrys Gomez faced the minimum through the first two frames, but Buffalo gained the advantage in the third when Nick Raposo hit a solo homer to left, making it 1-0.
Gomez and Bison starter Jake Bloss each worked four innings, striking out three.
The RailRiders tied the game in the bottom half of the seventh. After T.J. Rumfield doubled, Taylor Trammell scorched a single to right, plating Rumfield and evening the game at one.
Buffalo regained the advantage in the eighth with an RBI groundout from Raposo to make it 2-1.
Down a run in the bottom of the frame, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hit four consecutive singles to take the lead. After JC Escarra and Cam Eden reached on-base hits, Yankees #16 Prospect Jorbit Vivas shot an RBI single to center, plating Escarra to tie the game. Caleb Durbin scored Eden to give SWB a 3-2 edge.
Buffalo put the tying and go-ahead runners on base in the top of the ninth inning against Anthony Misiewicz (S, 6) but the lefty stranded both runners, retiring the next three batters for the save.
Effross (W, 3-1) pitched one scoreless inning for the win. Mason Fluharty (L, 4-4) took the loss, pitching 1.1 frames, allowing two runs on four hits.
The RailRiders continue their series with the Buffalo Bisons Saturday at PNC Field with the first pitch slated for 6:05 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 25-17, 68-48
