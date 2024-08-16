Seth Johnson Dazzles in Debut as IronPigs Shutout by WooSox
August 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Worcester, Massachusetts - Seth Johnson turned in a spotless debut start for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (56-58, 22-19), but the Worcester Red Sox (56-61, 21-21) still prevailed 3-0 on Friday night at Polar Park.
Johnson dueled with WooSox starter Quinn Priester as they both posted five scoreless frames. Johnson ended his day allowing just one hit and four walks, striking out four.
With Johnson removed from the game in the sixth, the WooSox struck for the only runs of the game. Three walks in four hitters loaded the bases for Worcester with one out. Bobby Dalbec cashed in on the opportunity with a two-run double to give Worcester the lead. A groundout from Jamie Westbrook plated one more run to make it 3-0 Worcester.
The IronPigs were held without a hit for the final three innings. Their last hit of the game was a Cody Roberts double in the sixth. Roberts collected two of the three hits for the 'Pigs on the day.
Zach Penrod (2-1) earned the win in relief for Worcester with a scoreless sixth, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Andrew Bellatti (3-2) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs on three walks in one-third of an inning, striking out one.
Yohan Ramirez (S, 3) collected his second save of the week, striking out two in a scoreless ninth.
The 'Pigs and WooSox continue their series on Saturday, August 167h at 4:05 p.m. at Polar Park. Robinson Pina (0-0, -.--) is slated to go for the 'Pigs, while Worcester lines up Brad Keller (1-1, 4.09)
