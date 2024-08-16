Tromp, Waldrep Help Stripers Wash out Norfolk in Rain-Shortened 7-0 Win

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The second-straight three-RBI game from Chadwick Tromp was all the offense the Gwinnett Stripers (22-21) required to support Hurston Waldrep, who battled through six walks to post 5.0 innings without a hit in a commanding 7-0 victory over the Norfolk Tides (19-24) on Friday night at Coolray Field. The game was called in the bottom of the sixth inning due to rain.

Decisive Plays: A sharp RBI single from Zack Short in the second inning proved the decisive run of the night. With the lead at 2-0, Tromp drove in a pair on a single to center field to double the advantage. The Stripers blew it open with a two-run sixth inning that featured another RBI from Tromp and an RBI double from Eli White that made it 7-0 just as the rain began to fall.

Key Contributors: Tromp (3-for-3, 3 RBI, BB) reached base in all four trips to lead the offense while White and Lopez each contributed an RBI as well. Waldrep (Win, 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 6 BB, 5 SO) navigated through traffic on the basepath on multiple occasions to keep Norfolk off the board. For the Tides, only Daniel Johnson and Blake Hunt recorded hits.

Noteworthy: Waldrep recorded the first win of his Triple-A career in his fifth career start with Gwinnett. Tromp has begun the series batting .692 (9-13) with six RBIs through three games. The Stripers picked up their eighth shutout victory of the season, and are outscoring Norfolk 40-8 through four games.

Next Game (Saturday, August 17): Gwinnett vs. Norfolk, 6:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (1-5, 5.72 ERA) will make the start for Gwinnett opposed by TBD for Norfolk. It's Malmö Oat Milkers Night as the Stripers will assume a special identity and wear oat milk-themed uniforms as part of a league wide partnership with Oatly, the world's original and largest oat milk company. It's also beloved Stripers' mascot Chopper the Groundhog's 16th Birthday Celebration as Chopper and many mascot friends will be on hand for pictures and autographs throughout the game.

