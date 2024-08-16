House Homers Twice to Carry Plates over Salt Potatoes

August 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings







Rochester extended their winning streak to four consecutive games on Thursday evening in a low-scoring pitchers duel, 4-2. 3B Brady House launched his second and third home runs of the series to lead the way for the Plates offense, his second career multi-homer game. RHP Carlos Romero, RHP Zach Brzycky, RHP Amos Willingham, and RHP Rico Garcia combined to throw 5.0 scoreless innings of relief to seal the victory for Rochester.

Rochester got started early when LF Darren Baker sent the first pitch he saw into left field for a double to set up 3B Brady House in the bottom of the first. With one out and one on, the National's third-ranked prospect smoked the very next pitch over the wall and into the visiting bullpen in left field to give the Plates the 2-0 lead early.

After four and a half scoreless innings, Syracuse looked to answer following C Austin Allen's base hit to lead off the top of the sixth. The following batter, SS Luisangel Acuña, hit a sharp grounder to the left side of the infield and managed to beat the throw to put two runners on for the Salt Potatoes. After Allen advanced to third on a groundout to short, CF Drew Gilbert smacked a double on a fly ball that bounced off the wall in center field. The extra-base-hit plated both Allen and Acuña to tie the score at 2-2.

House helped Rochester reclaim their 3-2 advantage in the bottom of the inning, belting his second home run of the game and third of the series. House has connected on eight extra-base hits (4 HR, 4 2B) in six games against Syracuse this season, and has collected nine hits in 25 at-bats (.360) in those games.

In the bottom of the seventh, 2B Jake Alu worked a walk to lead off the inning before stealing second in the following at-bat and reached third due to a throwing error on the play. With one out in the inning, CF Dylan Crews drilled a 1-1 sweeper to deep left for a sacrifice fly and plate Alu to build the Plates' lead to 4-2.

The score remained tilted in Rochester's favor into the top of the ninth where Syracuse looked to stage a comeback. Despite allowing two walks and a single to load the bases with two outs, Garcia recorded three strikeouts on his way to sealing the win for the Plates.

RHP Spenser Watkins turned in 2.0 innings in his 21st start with Rochester this season before coming out of the game due to injury. He did not allow a run, but gave up one hit, walked one and tacked on a strikeout in his abbreviated appearance. RHP Carlos Romero took over in the third, tossing 2.0 innings where he allowed just one walk and struck out one batter. RHP Adonis Medina entered in relief in the fifth and tallied a strikeout, but allowed three hits and two earned runs. RHP Zach Brzycky started the seventh frame on the bump for Rochester and pitched 1.0 inning, sitting one Salt Potato down on his way to a scoreless appearance. RHP Amos Willingham received the responsibility of the eighth inning, in which he did not allow a hit or a run. Right-hander Rico Garcia closed out the win for the Plates and earnd his 17th save of the year, as he turned in a scoreless frame and allowed one hit and two walks but struck out three batters.

Thursday night's Diamond Pro Player of the game for the third consecutive game is 3B Brady House. The Georgia native belted his second and third home runs of the series in Thursday night's Duel of the Dishes. House finished the night 2-for-4 with three RBI, as well as four assists on the defensive side of the ball. This is House's first Triple-A multi-homer game, and the second of his career (5/27/2023 with FBG).

Rochester looks to keep their momentum rolling on Friday evening in the fourth game of their series against Syracuse. LHP Andrew Alvarez will make his 10th start this year at the Triple-A level and will go up against RHP Blade Tidwell for Syracuse.

