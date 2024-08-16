I-Cubs Split Double-Header with Clippers

August 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (49-67) split their series-opening double-header against the Columbus Clippers (59-55) Thursday evening at Principal Park. The I-Cubs dropped Game 1, 9-5, but secored a 5-1 victory in Game 2.

In game one, Columbus began the scoring with two in the second. But Iowa tied it in the bottom of the frame with back-to-back homers by Owen Caissie and Luis Vazquez.

The Clippers took a 5-2 lead with three in the third and added another in the fourth to make it 6-2.

The visitors added another two runs in the sixth to take an 8-2 advantage and tacked on one more in the seventh to go up by seven. Iowa fought back with three in the bottom of the seventh, including Vazquez's second homer of the day, but dropped the front end of the double-header, 9-5.

Major-League rehabber Jordan Wicks started game one for Iowa and gave up four earned runs and five hits in 2.0 innings.

The Clippers took an early lead in Game 2 with a Dom Nunez RBI single in the first.

Iowa put a five spot up in the fifth and that's all they would need. Top prospects James Triantos and Matt Shaw collected one and two RBIs in the inning respectively, and Trayce Thompson smoked a two-run double that one-hopped the left field wall.

I-Cubs' starter Caleb Kilian had his fourth consecutive impressive outing, tossing 4.2 innings one one-run six-hit ball. He struck out six and did not walk a hitter.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- In Game 1, his first game action since July 6, Luis Vazquez hit two home runs in a game for the first time since April9 at St. Paul

- Top prospects Kevin Alcantara, Matt Shaw, and James Triantos all made their Principal Park debuts on Saturday, playing in both contests.

- Five of Chicago's top six prospects started in Game 1

Iowa will play against Columbus on Friday, August 16 for the first of a third-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 7:08 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

