Bisons to Host a 'Women in Sports' Celebration During August 23 Honda Fridaynightbash

August 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







There are just three Honda fridaynightbash! games left in the season and when the Bisons host the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday, August 23 (7:05 p.m.), they are celebrating Women in Sports Night all game long. As well as the customary Friday Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour from 5-6:30 p.m. and postgame Fireworks, there will be several ceremonial first pitches as well as in-game tributes to those making an impact here in Western New York sports and beyond.

You'll want to get to the ballpark early on Friday as we celebrate the accomplishments of women in sports with the following special guests scheduled to throw a ceremonial first pitch.

Anna Stolzenburg, Buffalo Sabres VP of Brand and Digital Strategy

Juliana Prezelski, University at Buffalo Assistant Athletic Director for Football Operations

Jacey Brooks, University at Buffalo Women's Basketball Associate Head Coach

Tiffany Swoffard, Canisius University Women's Basketball Head Coach

Friday's Honda fridaynightbash! will also include the customary postgame Fireworks as well as a pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour from 5-6:30 p.m. featuring $4 craft beer and food specials. With this homestand being the Bisons final August homestand, you'll want to get to Sahlen Field and celebrate with the Herd on Women in Sports Night.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.