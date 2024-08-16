Bisons Unable to Hold Onto Late Lead in Scranton, Lose 3-2

MOOSIC, PA - The Buffalo Bisons were unable to hold onto a one-run lead late on Friday night at PNC Field, falling to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 3-2 thanks to a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Nick Raposo jump started the Bisons' offense with a two-out solo home run in the top of the third inning. His first home run as a member of the Bisons cleared the left field wall above the RailRiders bullpen. It came just after Luis De Los Santos was picked off at first base. Raposo's eighth overall Triple-A home run of the season gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

Jake Bloss made his second start for Buffalo, working four scoreless innings. It was the young right hander's second straight scoreless start since being acquired from the Houston Astros at the end of July. Bloss struck out three and finished the night retiring nine straight Scranton/Wilkes-Barre batters.

RailRiders starter Yoendrys Gomez went four innings before being replaced by fellow right hander Yerry De Los Santos in the top of the fifth. Gomez did not allow a base hit outside of the third inning, striking out three without allowing a walk. The 24-year-old retired six straight batters to start the night.

Joey Votto led off the top of the seventh inning with a base hit to right field, just the third hit of the game for the Buffalo offense. It came against Ron Marinaccio, the third RailRiders' pitcher of the game. However, a ground ball double play erased the threat in the inning, keeping Buffalo up by just a run.

Luis Quinones came out of the Bisons bullpen in relief of Bloss and retired seven straight RailRiders' hitters before T.J. Rumfield added his second hit of the game with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Taylor Trammell was able to tie the game with a screaming one-hop base hit past first base. Trammell's single scored Rumfield from second base, tying the score 1-1.

The Bisons answered right back in the top of the eighth thanks to a lead off base hit by Alan Roden. The outfielder went from first to third base on a sharp single by Luis De Los Santos one batter later. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever Scott Effross induced a groundball out to keep Roden from scoring initially, but a Raposo groundball on the infield was deep enough to score Roden and give Buffalo a 2-1 lead.

However, four straight base hits against Bisons reliever Mason Fluharty allowed Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to enjoy their only lead of the night. JC Escarra led off the bottom of the eighth with a single to left field and was followed by a Cam Eden single to right. Both base runners would eventually score. Escarra scored on a Jorbit Vivas RBI single to center field that tied the game 2-2. Eden scored the go-ahead run on a Caleb Durbin single for a 3-2 RailRiders advantage.

The Bisons were able to get the trying run in scoring position after Nathan Lukes led off the top of the ninth with a base hit. Lukes was activated from the 60-day injured list prior to the game and went 1-4 in the defeat. Votto reached on an error and represented the go-ahead run. However, Anthony Misiewicz was able to record three straight outs to preserve the one-run victory.

Game five of the series is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Saturday night. The Bisons have not announced a starter, expected to use a bullpen game against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

