Hens Flex Power with Trio of Homers in 5-1 Win Over Knights
August 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
The Mud Hens powered their way to a 5-1 victory over the Knights, thanks to a trio of home runs at Truist Field.
The game kicked off at 7:06 PM with the Mud Hens eager to even the series. Ryan Vilade set the tone early, smacking a double to right field, his 17th of the season. Though Vilade made it to third, he was left stranded as the inning closed. The Hens' defense immediately showed its grit, executing a slick 4-6-3 double play that squashed the Knights' momentum, even after they managed a triple.
The second inning was a quick affair, with the Mud Hens' defense shining once again, wrapping up the frame with another 4-6-3 double play and a well-caught pop fly. Riley Unroe earned a walk, and Vilade took one for the team by getting hit by a pitch, moving the runners along. A wild pitch advanced them further, setting up Justice Bigbie for a sacrifice fly that brought Unroe home, putting the Hens on the board first. The Mud Hens kept the pressure on in the top of the fourth when Andrew Navigato blasted a home run to center field, his 17th of the season, to extend the lead. Despite a hit-by-pitch and some clever base-running, the Hens couldn't capitalize further as two groundouts ended the inning.
The fifth inning saw little action, but the Mud Hens weren't done yet. Navigato continued his hot streak with another homer, this time to left field, responsible for two of the team's runs so far.
In the bottom of the sixth, Angel Reyes kept the Knights at bay with two strikeouts and a flyout, ending the inning swiftly. Unroe walked to lead off the seventh, stole second, and Vilade's single drove him home, adding another run to the Hens' tally. The Knights finally responded with a home run in the bottom of the seventh, prompting a pitching change. Sean Guenther stepped in for Reyes and quickly secured the remaining outs to close the inning.
The eighth inning was brief, with both teams locking down defensively. But in the ninth, Ryan Kreidler sealed the game with a towering home run to center field, giving the Mud Hens some insurance. Andrew Magno took the mound to finish the job, striking out two batters before Drew Maggi's groundout ended the game. The Mud Hens emerged victorious, claiming the 5-1 win.
The Mud Hens will face the Knights again tomorrow at 6:05 PM, looking to build on this momentum.
Notables:
Andrew Navigato (2-4, 2RBI, 2HR)
Ryan Kreidler (1-3, RBI, HR)
Ryan Vilade (2-3, RBI)
