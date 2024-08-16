SWB Game Notes - August 16

August 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (17-25, 54-62) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (24-17, 67-48)

Game 116 | Home Game 61 | PNC Field | Friday, August 16, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Jake Bloss (0-0, 0.00) vs RHP Yoendrys Gómez (2-4, 3.98)

PLAYOFF PUSH: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is now in third place in the International League here in the second half of the season. They are three and a half games back from the leading Columbus Clippers. Buffalo is in 19th place, eleven games out of first. The RailRiders are 9-1 in their last ten contests and 18-6 since the All-Star break.

STRIKEOUT KINGS - This week the RailRiders pitching staff has struck out 33 batters while giving up just nine walks. Last night, the team has 15 total K's led by starter Tom Pannone's season-high nine.

MEN OF STEAL: The RailRiders set a franchise high stolen base single-season record with 186 so far this summer. The prior mark of 174 was set last year after taking two more bases than in the prior 2022 summer. This year it was led by Brandon Lockridge (34) and Caleb Durbin (22), Oswald Peraza (17) and Jeter Downs (15). Three other players have reached double digits, while 23 players have swiped at least one. The team has an 81% success rate in stealing. This season the team is averaging 1.54 steals per game.

A JONES FIRST - Last night after T.J. Rumfield was hit by a pitch and removed from the game, Jahmai Jones took over at first base. He took over in the bottom of the ninth inning as his first time playing at first time, but he did not have to make a play. In his career, he has played three other infield positions and all three in the outfield.

YANKEES #1- Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez has been sharp this week going five-for-ten at the plate. He also hit a home run on Wednesday while driving in three runs. He has walked three times and swiped three bases.

YOGO YOYO - Yoendrys Gómez has been up and down with the Yankees this summer. Gómez has since made two starts with the RailRiders. He holds a 3.97 earned run average in Triple-A in 61.0 innings of work. He has made five appearances in the big leagues all in relief, while his 17 outings with the RailRiders have all been starts. The righty has struck out 64 to his 35 walks. With NYY, the Yankees #16 prospect has a 3.97 ERA in 11.1 frames.

BICKFORD'S BEST- Phil Bickford pitched two and a third clean innings last nign while striking out five.. He has worked eight and a third consecutive scoreless innings, while not allowing a run in the month of August. On the season, Bickford holds a 3.00 earned run average in 42.0 frames.

IT'S THAT JOEY VOTTO - Major League veteran Joey Votto had his first hit in the series and his fifth since joining the Buffalo Bisons right after the All-Star break. The 40-year-old has now played in 11 games with his new team batting .161 with one homer and four runs driven in. The Toronto-native spent 17 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds playing in over 2056 games for a .294 average.

