Red Wings Clinch Series Win with Dominant Pitching

August 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

In the fifth game of the series with their thruway rival, the Red Wings won big, 9-2, against the Syracuse Mets under the Friday night lights, clinching the 2024 Thruway Cup. This win clinches the series for Rochester and extends their winning streak to five. Three Rochester hitters delivered multi-hit games, led by RF Stone Garrett, who recorded two RBI. LHP Andrew Alvarez dominated on the mound pitching 7.0 innings with one earned run.

After three-and-a-half scoreless innings of play, LF Darren Baker roped a single through the left side for the Red Wings first hit of the night in the top of the fourth. A hit-by-pitch to 3B Brady House and a walk to DH Joey Gallo loaded the bases with no one out for C Drew Millas. The switch-hitting catcher placed a ground ball behind second base for a fielder's choice, which allowed Baker to score from third and give Rochester a 1-0 lead.

Syracuse found a grove in the top of the sixth inning led by a CF Luisangel Acuña single to center field. A balk followed by a wild pitch allowed Acuña to advance to third. RF Starling Marte then launched a sacrifice fly that scored Acuña and evened the score at one apiece.

In the home half of the seventh, 2B Trey Lipscomb singled on a line drive and promptly stole second to put a runner in scoring position early. Stone Garrett then picked up a productive at-bat on a ground out that moved Lipscomb to third. SS Jack Dunn found a gap, lacing an RBI single to center field and scoring Lipscomb to regain the lead, 2-1.

Gallo drew a walk to open up the bottom of the eighth. A 1B Joey Meneses single and throwing error brought Gallo home and put Meneses on second. Pinch-runner Jackson Cluff replaced Joey Meneses on base. Lipscomb worked a walk, and Garrett doubled to left field, scoring Cluff and Lipscomb; Rochester now leads 5-1. The action didn't stop there; as Dunn hit his second single of the game, Garrett advanced to third base. CF Dylan Crews kept it going with a single, scoring Garrett and moving Dunn to second. With two outs, Baker doubled on a line drive to left field, scoring Dunn and the fifth run of the inning. House tacked on another single for good measure, scoring both Crews and Baker and putting the Red Wings up 9-1.

Heading into the top of the ninth down eight runs, 3B Brett Baty looked to get Syracuse going with a deep home run to right-center and closed the lead by one. However, they were unable to find another run, and Rochester won 9-2.

LHP Andrew Alvarez got the start for Rochester on Friday Night. The southpaw pitched his first quality start of the year, throwing 7.0 innings, allowing one earned on four hits while striking out five. Next out of the 'pen was LHP Tim Cate. The UCONN product pitched 0.2 innings allowing no earned runs on one hit with two strikeouts. RHP Joan Adon was tasked with finishing the eighth inning as he threw 0.1 hitless innings. To close the game, RHP Rico Garcia pitched 1.0 innings, allowing one earned on two hits with two strikeouts.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game on Friday night goes to LHP Andrew Alvarez, who pitched 7.0 innings with one earned run on four hits and five strikeouts. This is his longest start in Triple-A and the second time he has logged 7.0 innings this season. The California native has pitched at least 5.0 innings in seven of his first 10 starts with Rochester. The Cal Poly product has only let up two runs over his last 18 innings pitched.

The Red Wings will face the Mets in the fifth game of the series Saturday night at Innovative Field. Rochester will send RHP Brad Lord to the mound for his ninth Triple-A start. The first pitch is set for 6:45 pm.

