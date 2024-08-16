August 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers

August 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (49-67) vs. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (59-55)

Friday, August 16 - 7:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Brandon Birdsell (1-4, 4.97) vs. LHP Logan Allen (3-0, 4.57)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Columbus Clippers play the third of a six-game series tonight after splitting a doubleheader yesterday...right-hander Brandon Birdsell is scheduled to make his sixth start for Iowa...Birdsell went 4-4 with a 3.63 ERA (30 ER in 74.1 IP) in 15 appearances (14 starts) for Double-A Tennessee prior to his promotion to Iowa on July 10...left-hander Logan Allen is slated to make his fifth start will Columbus this year...Allen has made 19 starts with Cleveland, going 8-4 with a 5.56 ERA (57 ER in 92.1 IP).

A SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER: The I-Cubs dropped the first game of yesterday's doubleheader and won the second by scores of 9-5 and 5-1...in the first game, Owen Caissie homered and Luis Vázquez homered twice in his first game back from the injured list...in game two, Caleb Kilian, Josh Staumont and Keegan Thompson combined for 7.0 innings of one-run ball with Staumont earning the win...Matt Shaw tallied a multi-hit game going 2-for-3 with a run and two RBI.

POSTPONED...TWICE: Due to unplayable field conditions, the I-Cubs have had their Tuesday and Wednesday games postponed at Principal Park...Iowa has not had back-to-back postponements since April 15-16, 2023 vs. Omaha.

WALK-OFF IN OMAHA: The I-Cubs fell 4-3 in Sunday night's contest at Omaha... with the game tied at 3-3 and one out in the 12th inning, Storm Chasers outfielder C.J. Alexander singled up the middle to give Omaha the walk-off victory...Adrian Houser made his first start for Iowa and pitched 5.0 innings and allowed one run on four hits in a no decision...James Triantos went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in the loss.

THE BIG O: Cubs' No. 3 prospect Owen Caissie hit his 13th home run of the season in the first game of the doubleheader yesterday and has homered in three of his last nine games...Caissie homered in back-to-back games from Aug. 4-6 this season which marked the first time he has done so since July 30- Aug. 1, 2023 with Double-A Tennessee...additionally, it was the seventh time the outfielder has done so in his career.

BIRDSELL STRIKEOUTS: In his first win as an I-Cub on Aug. 9 at Omaha, Brandon Birdsell tallied nine strikeouts... the nine strikeouts were the most by an Iowa pitcher since Ben Brown punched out 11 on July 19, 2023. LOUIE, LOUIE: Iowa infielder Luis Vázquez played in his first game yesterday since being placed on the injured list on July 12...Luis tallied his second multi-homer game of the season with the other coming on April 9 at St. Paul and the fourth of his career.

MILESTONE HOMER: Kevin Alcántara hit his first career home run at the Triple-A level on Aug. 7 at Omaha in the eighth inning off Chandler Champlain and his second Triple-A homer Aug. 9 off Eric Cerantola...in his first five games with Iowa, Alcántara is batting .348 (8-for-23) with two home runs, four RBI and one stolen base.

VS. COLUMBUS: Iowa and Columbus are matching up for the third time this series following May 7-12 in Iowa and June 11-16 at Columbus...Iowa has gone 5-7 vs. the Clippers this season and have won the last two meetings.

SCORELESS CALEB: Last night, game two starter Caleb Kilian snapped his scoreless streak at 14.0 innings as he allowed one run across 4.2 frames with six strikeouts...over his last four outings (three starts) Kilian has allowed one run in 16.2 innings of work (0.54 ERA) with 13 strikeouts vs. just four walks.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa suffered a one-run loss on Sunday night at Omaha to drop to 23-17 in such games this year...Iowa has played the most one-run games in the International League during this season (40) ahead of next-closest Jacksonville (38).

BALLY GOES DEEP: Cubs No. 4 prospect Moises Ballesteros hit home runs in back-to-back games on Aug. 7-9 at Omaha... marked the second time he has done so with the other coming on July 11-19.

