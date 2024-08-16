Chasers Shut out Louisville for Second Straight Night

August 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won a third straight game against the Louisville Bats with a 10-0 victory on Friday at Werner Park.

After two scoreless innings, the Storm Chasers were first onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the third. Cam Devanney led off the inning with a walk. Two at-bats later, Ryan Fitzgerald singled to put two on base and set up Tyler Gentry to single n Devanney. Brian O'Keefe followed with an RBI single that plated Fitzgerald, then Rodolfo Durán hit the team's third single of the inning and drove Gentry and O'Keefe in for a 4-0 lead.

Omaha scored in each of the next three innings, including two runs in the fourth. Devin Mann opened the frame with a walk and Devanney doubled before John Rave and Fitzgerald singled to drive in runs for a 6-0 Omaha lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Nate Eaton drew the fourth of Omaha's five leadoff walks in the game after two steals moved him to third base, a passed ball scored Eaton for a 7-0 lead.

Louisville mustered just one hit, on the very first pitch of the game, as Omaha starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet struck out five over six scoreless innings for his third straight win and first quality start since September 2020.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Chasers scored another three runs of for a 10-0 game. Gentry opened the bottom of the sixth inning with Omaha's 10th walk of the game, then singles from O'Keefe and Eaton loaded the bases. Nelson Velázquez singled in two, then a groundout from Mann scored the team's 10th and final run of the game for a 10-0 lead.

Dan Altavilla, Austin Cox and Noah Murdock each threw a scoreless inning of relief to finish the game as they combined to retire the last 9 of 10 batters, combining with Lamet to hold Louisville to one over the minimum from the fourth inning on

The win marks the second time the Storm Chaser pitching staff has tossed back-to-back shutouts this month, as the team previously shut out Rochester August 2 and 3. It is also the second combined 1-hit shutout of the season and just the club's seventh since 2005.

The team has also combined to toss 22 straight scoreless innings against Louisville this series, as the last run the Bats scored off Omaha's pitching staff came in the top of the fifth inning in Wednesday's game, the 2nd-longest scoreless streak in 2024 for Omaha's arms.

The Storm Chasers continue this week's series against the Bats at Werner Park on Saturday, August 17 as first pitch is slated to start at 6:05 p.m. CT and right-handed pitcher Chandler Champlain will get the start for Omaha.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.