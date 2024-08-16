Knights Fall to Mud Hens on Friday, 5-1

August 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game four of the six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens by a score of 5-1 on Friday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The loss evened the series at 2-2.

Charlotte center fielder Rafael Ortega provided the team's only run of the game, a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The home run was his sixth of the season. First baseman Tim Elko kept his hitting streak alive with a first-inning triple. Elko has now hit safely in 13 consecutive games for Charlotte and has excelled at the plate since his promotion from Double-A Birmingham on July 30. He added his second hit of the night in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Mud Hens only recorded five hits on the night, but three of those hits were home runs. Toledo third baseman Andrew Navigato hit two of the home runs and drove home two runs on the evening. The other home run came off the bat of Toledo shortstop Ryan Kreidler in the ninth inning.

Charlotte righty Cory Abbott started the game and was charged with the loss. He allowed two runs on two hits over 3.1 innings pitched.

The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) on Saturday afternoon from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 12:00 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. The game will also be broadcast live on My 12 WMYT with Dick Cooke joining Matt and Mike. First pitch from the Queen City is set for 12:05 p.m. on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.