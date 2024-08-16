Knights Fall to Mud Hens on Friday, 5-1
August 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game four of the six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens by a score of 5-1 on Friday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The loss evened the series at 2-2.
Charlotte center fielder Rafael Ortega provided the team's only run of the game, a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The home run was his sixth of the season. First baseman Tim Elko kept his hitting streak alive with a first-inning triple. Elko has now hit safely in 13 consecutive games for Charlotte and has excelled at the plate since his promotion from Double-A Birmingham on July 30. He added his second hit of the night in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The Mud Hens only recorded five hits on the night, but three of those hits were home runs. Toledo third baseman Andrew Navigato hit two of the home runs and drove home two runs on the evening. The other home run came off the bat of Toledo shortstop Ryan Kreidler in the ninth inning.
Charlotte righty Cory Abbott started the game and was charged with the loss. He allowed two runs on two hits over 3.1 innings pitched.
The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) on Saturday afternoon from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 12:00 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. The game will also be broadcast live on My 12 WMYT with Dick Cooke joining Matt and Mike. First pitch from the Queen City is set for 12:05 p.m. on Saturday.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 16, 2024
- Chandler Dazzles in Victory Field Debut as Indians Win Fourth Straight Against Saints, 3-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Birdsell, Shaw Lead Iowa Over Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Splits Doubleheader Thanks to Walk-off in Opener - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons to Host a 'Women in Sports' Celebration During August 23 Honda Fridaynightbash - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Splits Friday Night Doubleheader at Jacksonville - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Fall to Mud Hens on Friday, 5-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Louisville Offense Silent in Shutout at Omaha - Louisville Bats
- Louisville Offense Silent in Shutout at Omaha - Louisville Bats
- Hens Flex Power with Trio of Homers in 5-1 Win Over Knights - Toledo Mud Hens
- Red Wings Clinch Series Win with Dominant Pitching - Rochester Red Wings
- Boushley Sharp, But Saints' Let Lead Slip Away in 3-2 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Furious Late Rochester Rally Opens Floodgates in 9-2 Syracuse Loss on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Tromp, Waldrep Help Stripers Wash out Norfolk in Rain-Shortened 7-0 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Priester, 'Pen Lead WooSox to 3-0 Shutout of IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Rodriguez, Sounds Edged by Bulls - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Stay Hot with Late Rally - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mangum's Throw Seals 3-2 Durham Win over Nashville - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Unable to Hold Onto Late Lead in Scranton, Lose 3-2 - Buffalo Bisons
- Seth Johnson Dazzles in Debut as IronPigs Shutout by WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- August 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Ashton Lansdell Added to Team Hit City for MLB's Home Run Derby X in Nashville - Nashville Sounds
- Knights Win Walk-Off Game on Thursday, 3-2 - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - August 16 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox to Recognize Fallon Health on "Strike out Hunger Day" this Sunday, August 18 - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 16 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- House Homers Twice to Carry Plates over Salt Potatoes - Rochester Red Wings
- I-Cubs Split Double-Header with Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Indians Fan Season-High 16 in Third Straight Victory - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.