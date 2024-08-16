WooSox to Recognize Fallon Health on "Strike out Hunger Day" this Sunday, August 18

August 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will honor founding corporate partner Fallon Health for its successful Strike Out Hunger campaign on Sunday, August 18, before their 1:05 p.m. game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

For the fourth straight season, through the Strike Out Hunger campaign, Fallon Health has donated $50 to the Worcester County Food Bank for every strikeout a WooSox pitcher has recorded at Polar Park. Over the last four years, Fallon Health has donated $200,000 to help the WCFB expand its efforts, increase access to healthy food for Worcester County residents, and tackle the root causes of hunger.

To prepare for the Strike Out Hunger game, and to see firsthand the impact they are making, WooSox pitchers Richard Fitts and Wyatt Olds visited the WCFB on Tuesday, August 13, alongside representatives from Fallon Health and the WooSox' front office.

During pre-game ceremonies on August 18, the President & CEO of Fallon Health, Manny Lopes, will donate a check for $50,000 to the Executive Director of the Worcester County Food Bank, Jean McMurray. Lopes will also throw a Ceremonial First Pitch as more than 100 Fallon Health employees cheer him on from Section 1.

Hunger is a serious issue in Worcester County, with one in 10 people not having enough healthy food to eat. Nearly one-third of the people receiving assistance are children under the age of 18. The Strike Out Hunger game will help raise awareness around food and nutrition insecurity in the community and will help raise critical funds. Every $1 given enables the WCFB to distribute $4 worth of donated food.

On August 18, the WCFB will collect non-perishable items before and during the game. Volunteers will be stationed at Fallon Health Square at Gate A (Summit and Plymouth Streets) and at the DCU Plaza at Gate D (Madison Street).

Fans will receive 50 WooSox Rewards points for each non-perishable item they donate. Fans can also make a financial contribution by visiting foodbank.org.

