Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 16 vs. Syracuse

August 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (18-23, 64-51) vs. Rochester Red Wings (25-17, 63-52)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Blade Tidwell (0-5, 5.87) vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-3, 4.89)

WINGS WWWWIN: Rochester extended their winning streak to four consecutive games on Thursday evening in a low-scoring pitcher's duel against Syracuse, 4-2...3B BRADY HOUSE launched his second and third home runs of the series to lead the way for the Red Wings offense, his second career multi-homer game. RHP CARLOS ROMERO, RHP ZACK BRZYKCY, RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM, and RHP RICO GARCIA combined to throw 5.0 scoreless innings of relief to seal the victory for Rochester...the Red Wings look to secure their fifth consecutive win to go along with a series victory tonight, sending LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound against Syracuse Mets RHP Blade Tidwell.

ON THE HOUSE : 3B BRADY HOUSE crushed his second and third home run in his last three games last night, a two-run shot that came off the bat at 98.4 MPH and a solo shot that traveled 407 feet...he finished 2-for-4 with three RBI and a pair of runs...he has connected on eight extra-base hits (4 HR, 4 2B) in six games against Syracuse this season, and has logged nine hits in 25 at-bats (.360) in those games...

This is House's first Triple-A multi-homer game, and the second of his career (5/27/2023 with FBG).

THE CAKE BOSS: RHP CARLOS ROMERO turned in 2.0 hitless innings of relief last night, with a strikeout and a walk apiece...this is the second time this season that Romero has turned in 2.0 hitless innings (5/30 with WIL)...he has not allowed an earned run in three of his first four appearances with Rochester.

SPIN TO WIN: The Red Wings pitching staff used a total of six pitchers last night and tossed a combined 106 pitches, 69 for strikes (65%)...37 balls outside the zone are tied for the second-fewest in a nine-inning game this season (32 on 8/1, 37 on 6/25).

17 AGAIN: RHP RICO GARCIA wrapped up his International League-leading 17th save of the season yesterday, allowing a hit with three strikeouts and two walks across a scoreless ninth...he is the first Red Wing with 17 saves in a season since Anthony Slama recorded the same number in 2010...

Should Garcia finish the season with the IL lead in saves, he would be the first Red Wings closer to do so since Bobby Korecky led with 35 in 2007 (Edward Mujica led with 26 in 2016, 23 with LHV & 3 with ROC).

JACKED UP: SS JACKSON CLUFF swiped his 16th base of the season last, and went 1-for-3 at the plate with a single to extend his hitting streak to three consecutive games...Cluff posts' a .356 on-base percentage, sixth-best among Red Wings with at least 150 at-bats this season...

He is 16-for-16 in stolen base attempts this season, most of any player in Triple-A without a caught stealing.

FAMOUS AMOS : RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM picked up his team leading 11th hold of the season against Syracuse last night...the right-hander owns a 3.72 ERA at Innovative Field in 23 appearances (29.0 IP)...

Willingham also owns a scoreless streak of four games dating back to 8/8...he has logged 5.0 innings with zero walks, while holding opponents to a .125 batting average.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.