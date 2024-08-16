Mangum's Throw Seals 3-2 Durham Win over Nashville
August 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Jake Mangum threw out Nashville's Owen Miller at home plate to end a 3-2 Durham Bulls victory over the Sounds before 7,912 fans Friday night at the DBAP.
With one out, Nashville's Freddy Zamora lifted a shallow pop fly to right. Miller, pinch running for Francisco Mejia, tagged and broke for the plate upon the catch. Mangum heaved the throw on the fly to Logan Driscoll, who caught and secured the ball and applied the tag to close out the game.
Durham (20-23) was no-hit by Nashville's Carlos Rodriguez (L, 7-8) into the sixth before Curtis Mead landed a double on the left field line ahead of a three-run home run by Austin Shenton to put the Bulls ahead of the Sounds (23-19), 3-2.
Ian Seymour worked 5 1/3 innings of two-run baseball in the start for Durham.
Michael Gomez (W, 3-2) notched the win with a three-pitch, two-out appearance in the sixth. Mason Montgomery (S, 2) closed out his second career save in the ninth.
The series' fifth game is Saturday night at 6:35 PM ET with Cole Wilcox (0-1, 9.00) expected to start against Mitch White (3-3, 5.67).
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
