Jacksonville Splits Doubleheader Thanks to Walk-off in Opener

August 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp walked off on the Memphis Redbirds 2-1 in the opener of Friday's doubleheader before dropping the finale 10-5 in front of 5,805 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.

With the score tied at one in the seventh inning of the opener, pinch-hitter Griffin Conine singled. José Devers followed by attempting to lay down a bunt against Memphis (59-60, 21-23) reliever Chris Roycroft (2-3). Redbirds catcher Ivan Herrera fired to second in an attempt to nab the lead runner, but the throw sailed into right-center field, allowing Conine to score the winning run for Jacksonville (57-60, 22-20).

Jumbo Shrimp starter Darren McCaughan yielded only one run on two hits in 6.0 strong innings, striking out five. Elvis Alvarado (2-3) tossed a scoreless seventh to pick up the win.

The game was scoreless until the sixth. With one out, Mike Antico walked. Two batters later, Matt Koperniak drew a free pass. Herrera followed with an RBI single for the game's first run.

In the bottom of the sixth, Deyvison De Los Santos walked with one out. Pinch-runner Nick Gordon advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a Tristan Gray single. Will Banfield's infield single plated Gordon for the tying run.

Luken Baker led off the second inning in the finale by blasting a solo home run. After a strikeout, Gavin Collins and Alphonso Rivas each singled. Ramon Mendoza's RBI double off Jumbo Shrimp starter Xzavion Curry (2-7) made it 2-0.

Troy Johnston jumpstarted the bottom of the second with a triple before scoring on a De Los Santos sacrifice fly.

The Redbirds broke it open in the third. With one out, Koperniak and Baker each walked before scoring on an error that placed Nick Dunn on second. Collins was hit by a pitch and Rivas followed with an RBI single. Mendoza then collected a two-run single to make it 7-1.

Koperniak drew a one-out free pass in the fourth before scoring on a Baker double. After another walk, a Collins base hit brought home another run to widen the gap to 9-1.

In the fifth, Thomas Saggese went yard to push the Memphis advantage to 10-1.

Devers began the bottom of the sixth with a walk before Javier Sanoja singled. After a strikeout, an Augustín Ramírez single loaded the bases. A passed ball plated Devers and then Johnston smashed a three-run home run to pull the Jumbo Shrimp within 10-5.

After Saturday's off day, Jacksonville vies for a series win in Sunday's 5:05 p.m. contest. RHP Yonny Chirinos (8-5, 3.27 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbirds RHP Michael McGreevy (5-8, 4.34 ERA). Coverage begins at 4:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

Thanks to VyStar Credit Union and OUTFRONT Media, all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents can receive a complimentary ticket to Sunday's game. Complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability. On a Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, fans can head out to the centerfield gate for catch on the field until 20 minutes after the gates have opened. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary, PREGAME, face painting and balloon animals.

Sunday's game is also Family Faith Night presented by FCA Fields of Faith with inspiring program featuring personal athlete testimonies, a time of worship and celebrating the hundreds of coaches' and athletes' lives being transformed across Northeast Florida by the Gospel. Programming begins at 3 p.m.

International League Stories from August 16, 2024

