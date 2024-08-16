Knights Win Walk-Off Game on Thursday, 3-2

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Charlotte Knights third baseman Bryan Ramos picked the right moment for his first hit of the game on Thursday night. It was the game-winner.

Ramos ripped a walk-off single up the middle and Zach DeLoach raced home for the game-winning run in the Charlotte's 3-2 walk-off win in 10 innings over the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night in game three of the six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The win was Charlotte's second of the series.

With the game tied at 2-2, and DeLoach starting the inning on second base, the Knights looked to end the game in the 10th inning. After two quick outs in the frame, Ramos played the hero as he hit the first pitch from Devin Sweet (7-6, 3.41) into center field for the game-winning hit.

RHP Aaron McGarity (8-1, 2.28), who tossed two shutout innings in relief, earned the win for the Knights. McGarity once again played a key role in the late innings for the Knights, holding the Mud Hens scoreless over the final two frames to give the Knights a chance for the walk-off victory.

RHP Johan Domínguez started the game and was solid over five innings on Thursday night, allowing just two runs on three hits. Dominguez, who did not factor in the decision, fanned seven batters on the evening. Relievers Prelander Berroa and Trey McGough both were sharp in their appearances on the evening.

Elko continued his hot hitting and extended his hitting streak to 12 consecutive games. He went 2-5 with an RBI to help pace the offense. In all, the Knights tallied eight hits in the game and held the Mud Hens to just four hits.

The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) on Friday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch from the Queen City is set for 7:04 p.m. on Friday night.

