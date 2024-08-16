Boushley Sharp, But Saints' Let Lead Slip Away in 3-2 Loss

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Caleb Boushley's quest to become the St. Paul Saints first 10-game winner will have to wait another turn through the rotation. He locked horns with the Pittsburgh Pirates top rated prospect, Bubba Chandler, and nearly matched him pitch for pitch. The Saints gave Boushley a lead in the seventh, but once again they couldn't hold it losing 3-2 to the Indianapolis Indians on Friday night at Victory Field. The loss is their seventh consecutive, tying the second longest streak in franchise history.

Boushley got a little help from his defense in the second and third innings. With two on and two out in the second, Billy McKinney hit a looper into shallow left field, but shortstop Rylan Bannon raced back, leaped in the air and made a miraculous catch to rob McKinney of two RBI.

In the third, Bousley gave up three consecutive hits with two outs, but on the third hit, Malcom Nuñez' single to left, right fielder Wynton Bernard cut down Henry Davis at the plate to keep the game scoreless.

Meanwhile, Chandler was as advertised. He retired the first six men he faced including striking out the side in the second. Chris Williams collected the first hit off Chandler, a leadoff double in the third. After two strikeouts, DaShawn Keirsey Jr's infield single to second put runners at the corners, but Diego Castillo grounded into a fielder's choice to end the inning.

In the fifth, the Saints loaded the bases off Chandler when Jair Camargo singled and with two outs Payton Eeles singled and Keirsey Jr. walked. Castillo once again grounded into a double play to end the inning. Chandler would go 6.0 scoreless innings allowing five hits while walking two and striking out a career-tying high 11.

The scoreless game was broken in the bottom of the fifth when McKinney took a 3-1 pitch and drove it over the right field wall, his fifth of the season, giving the Indians a 1-0 lead. That was the lone mistake made by Boushley who went 6.0 innings allowing one run on six hits and fanning a season-tying high eight.

Once Chandler left the game, the Saints were able to get on the board. Rylan Bannon ended an 0-32 skid by leading off the seventh with a double to left-center. Eeles was then hit by a pitch. With one out, Castillo tied the game at one with a single to left that sent Eeles to third. Yunior Severino's sacrifice fly to left put the Saints up 2-1.

In the bottom of the inning the Indians answered the two runs with two runs of their own to take the lead. They loaded the bases with the first three hitters when Jake Lamb walked, Edward Olivares reached on an infield single on a ball that trickled 25 feet up the first base line and stayed fair, and a single to left by McKinney. An RBI fielder's choice by Seth Beer, that erased the runner at second, tied the game at two. With two outs Davis' RBI single to right gave the Indians a 3-2 lead.

In the ninth, the Saints had a chance to tie or take the lead. With one out Eeles singled to center and Keirsey Jr. walked. Castillo hit a tapper in front of the plate and the catcher Davis just did throw Castillo out at first. With runners at second and third and two outs, Severino struck out to end the game.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday night at Victory Field at 6:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Randy Dobnak (9-5, 3.61) to the mound against Indians RHP Thomas Harrington (0-1, 6.10). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

