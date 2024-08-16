Birdsell, Shaw Lead Iowa Over Columbus
August 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - On the back of 5.2 solid innings from Brandon Birdsell and a three hit game from Matt Shaw, the Iowa Cubs (50-67) defeated the Columbus Clippers (59-56) by a 4-3 score tonight at Principal Park.
Columbus took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a solo home run from Myles Straw. In the bottom half of the second, James Triantos drove in Matt Shaw with a double to tie the game at 1-1. The I-Cubs took the lead later in the frame on a sacrifice fly from Cole Roederer to make it 2-1.
Shaw extended Iowa's lead to 4-1 as he hit his first Triple-A homer, a two-run shot in the third inning.
In the sixth, Johnathan Rodriguez hit a two-run homer for Columbus to cut Iowa's lead to 4-3.
In his outing, Birdsell tossed 5.2 innings and allowed three runs on six hits with six strikeouts and earned the win.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Iowa has won three of its last five games.
- Matt Shaw hit his first home run at the Triple-A level and was a triple shy of the cycle.
Iowa will play a doubleheader vs. Columbus on Saturday for the fourth and fifth of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 4:38 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 16, 2024
- Chandler Dazzles in Victory Field Debut as Indians Win Fourth Straight Against Saints, 3-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Birdsell, Shaw Lead Iowa Over Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Splits Doubleheader Thanks to Walk-off in Opener - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons to Host a 'Women in Sports' Celebration During August 23 Honda Fridaynightbash - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Splits Friday Night Doubleheader at Jacksonville - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Fall to Mud Hens on Friday, 5-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Louisville Offense Silent in Shutout at Omaha - Louisville Bats
- Louisville Offense Silent in Shutout at Omaha - Louisville Bats
- Hens Flex Power with Trio of Homers in 5-1 Win Over Knights - Toledo Mud Hens
- Red Wings Clinch Series Win with Dominant Pitching - Rochester Red Wings
- Boushley Sharp, But Saints' Let Lead Slip Away in 3-2 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Furious Late Rochester Rally Opens Floodgates in 9-2 Syracuse Loss on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Tromp, Waldrep Help Stripers Wash out Norfolk in Rain-Shortened 7-0 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Priester, 'Pen Lead WooSox to 3-0 Shutout of IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Rodriguez, Sounds Edged by Bulls - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Stay Hot with Late Rally - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mangum's Throw Seals 3-2 Durham Win over Nashville - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Unable to Hold Onto Late Lead in Scranton, Lose 3-2 - Buffalo Bisons
- Seth Johnson Dazzles in Debut as IronPigs Shutout by WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- August 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Ashton Lansdell Added to Team Hit City for MLB's Home Run Derby X in Nashville - Nashville Sounds
- Knights Win Walk-Off Game on Thursday, 3-2 - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - August 16 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox to Recognize Fallon Health on "Strike out Hunger Day" this Sunday, August 18 - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 16 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- House Homers Twice to Carry Plates over Salt Potatoes - Rochester Red Wings
- I-Cubs Split Double-Header with Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Indians Fan Season-High 16 in Third Straight Victory - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.