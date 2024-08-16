Memphis Splits Friday Night Doubleheader at Jacksonville
August 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with doubleheader split at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Friday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Memphis took the lead in the sixth inning of game one on a catcher Ivan Herrera RBI single. Jacksonville scored a run in the bottom half of the sixth and brought home the winning run in the seventh on a throwing error. MLB Rehabbing starting pitcher Steven Matz did not allow a run in 4.1 innings pitched. The left-handed pitcher struck out six, walked one and allowed three hits.
The Redbirds bats gave Memphis pitching healthy run support in game two. A first baseman Luken Baker solo homer got the scoring starting started in the second inning, his league-leading 32nd home run of the season. Baker finished the win 2-for-3 with three runs scored, home run, a double, an RBI and a walk.
Second baseman Ramon Mendoza had a triumphant return to Triple-A. Mendoza went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Right fielder Alfonso Rivas was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Designated hitter Gavin Collins continued his hot hitting with a 2-for-3 performance, added two RBIs and scored twice.
Starting pitcher Zack Thompson (3-2) allowed three runs on four hits, walked one and struck out 10 batters in 5.1 innings pitched. The 10 strikeouts are a new professional career high for the left-handed pitcher. Right-handed reliever Wilking Rodriguez tossed a scoreless inning in his return from the Injured List.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Tuesday, August 20 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 16, 2024
- Chandler Dazzles in Victory Field Debut as Indians Win Fourth Straight Against Saints, 3-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Birdsell, Shaw Lead Iowa Over Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Splits Doubleheader Thanks to Walk-off in Opener - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons to Host a 'Women in Sports' Celebration During August 23 Honda Fridaynightbash - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Splits Friday Night Doubleheader at Jacksonville - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Fall to Mud Hens on Friday, 5-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Louisville Offense Silent in Shutout at Omaha - Louisville Bats
- Louisville Offense Silent in Shutout at Omaha - Louisville Bats
- Hens Flex Power with Trio of Homers in 5-1 Win Over Knights - Toledo Mud Hens
- Red Wings Clinch Series Win with Dominant Pitching - Rochester Red Wings
- Boushley Sharp, But Saints' Let Lead Slip Away in 3-2 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Furious Late Rochester Rally Opens Floodgates in 9-2 Syracuse Loss on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Tromp, Waldrep Help Stripers Wash out Norfolk in Rain-Shortened 7-0 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Priester, 'Pen Lead WooSox to 3-0 Shutout of IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Rodriguez, Sounds Edged by Bulls - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Stay Hot with Late Rally - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mangum's Throw Seals 3-2 Durham Win over Nashville - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Unable to Hold Onto Late Lead in Scranton, Lose 3-2 - Buffalo Bisons
- Seth Johnson Dazzles in Debut as IronPigs Shutout by WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- August 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Ashton Lansdell Added to Team Hit City for MLB's Home Run Derby X in Nashville - Nashville Sounds
- Knights Win Walk-Off Game on Thursday, 3-2 - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - August 16 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox to Recognize Fallon Health on "Strike out Hunger Day" this Sunday, August 18 - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 16 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- House Homers Twice to Carry Plates over Salt Potatoes - Rochester Red Wings
- I-Cubs Split Double-Header with Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Indians Fan Season-High 16 in Third Straight Victory - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Splits Friday Night Doubleheader at Jacksonville
- Redbirds Club Three Homers to Snag First Win at Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds Allow Six in Seventh to Blow Late Lead at Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds Drop Series Opener at Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Hangs on for Series Victory against Gwinnett on Sunday