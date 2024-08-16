Memphis Splits Friday Night Doubleheader at Jacksonville

August 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with doubleheader split at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Friday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Memphis took the lead in the sixth inning of game one on a catcher Ivan Herrera RBI single. Jacksonville scored a run in the bottom half of the sixth and brought home the winning run in the seventh on a throwing error. MLB Rehabbing starting pitcher Steven Matz did not allow a run in 4.1 innings pitched. The left-handed pitcher struck out six, walked one and allowed three hits.

The Redbirds bats gave Memphis pitching healthy run support in game two. A first baseman Luken Baker solo homer got the scoring starting started in the second inning, his league-leading 32nd home run of the season. Baker finished the win 2-for-3 with three runs scored, home run, a double, an RBI and a walk.

Second baseman Ramon Mendoza had a triumphant return to Triple-A. Mendoza went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Right fielder Alfonso Rivas was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Designated hitter Gavin Collins continued his hot hitting with a 2-for-3 performance, added two RBIs and scored twice.

Starting pitcher Zack Thompson (3-2) allowed three runs on four hits, walked one and struck out 10 batters in 5.1 innings pitched. The 10 strikeouts are a new professional career high for the left-handed pitcher. Right-handed reliever Wilking Rodriguez tossed a scoreless inning in his return from the Injured List.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Tuesday, August 20 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

