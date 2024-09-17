Catcher Endy Rodríguez Begins Rehab Assignment with Indians

September 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that the rehab assignment of catcher Endy Rodríguez has been transferred from Double-A Altoona to Indianapolis as the Indians begin their final six-game series at CHS Field, home of the St. Paul Saints, tonight at 7:37. Rodríguez is the 19th major league rehabber assigned to Indy on 24 separate stints this season, joining utilityman Ji Hwan Bae, infielders Nick Gonzales and Alika Williams, outfielder Joshua Palacios, catchers Joey Bart, Henry Davis, Jason Delay and Yasmani Grandal, southpaws Ryan Borucki, Bailey Falter, Marco Gonzales and Martín Pérez, and right-handers Colin Holderman, Daulton Jefferies, Jared Jones, Carmen Mlodzinski, Quinn Priester and Hunter Stratton.

Rodríguez, 24, began the season on the 60-day injured list after having ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery on his right elbow in December 2023. He made his season debut with Altoona on Sept. 10 and hit .208 (5-for-24) with four runs, a double, RBI and walk in six games to begin his rehab assignment.

The Pirates' former No. 1 prospect by Baseball America made his Triple-A debut in 2022 and began the 2023 campaign on Indianapolis' Opening Day roster. Rodríguez appeared in 67 games with the Indians and hit .268 (73-for-272) with 54 runs, 16 doubles, three triples, six homers and 38 RBI before being recalled by Pittsburgh on July 17. In 57 big-league games, he hit .220 (41-for-186) with 27 runs, 12 extra-base hits and 13 RBI.

Behind the dish, Rodríguez registered a .994 fielding percentage (three errors in 490 total chances) across 464.0 innings with Indianapolis last season. With the Pirates, he threw out 30 percent of runners attempting to steal against him (9 of 30) while logging a .998 fielding percentage (one error in 422 total chances).

Rodríguez was traded to Pittsburgh from New York (NL) on Jan. 19, 2021, as part of a three-team, seven-player exchange that saw left-hander Joey Lucchesi shipped to the Mets from San Diego, and right-hander Joe Musgrove sent to the Padres from Pittsburgh in exchange for right-handers David Bednar and Drake Fellows, left-hander Omar Cruz and outfielder Hudson Head. He was originally signed by New York (NL) as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2018.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.