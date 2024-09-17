Iowa Shuts out Rochester
September 17, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Iowa Cubs (66-79) blanked the Rochester Red Wings (74-69) by a 3-0 score tonight at Innovative Field.
Hayden Wesneski (2.0 IP), Julian Merryweather (1.0 IP), Caleb Kilian (5.0 IP) and Colten Brewer (1.0 IP) combined for the shutout.
Reivaj Garcia got Iowa on the board in the third with a run-scoring double giving Iowa a 1-0 advantage.
Iowa extended their lead in the sixth inning to 3-0 on a single from Moises Ballesteros and Trayce Thompson scoring on a double play.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Iowa secured their fifth shutout of the season and first since a 1-0 win on June 20 at Indianapolis.
- Hayden Cantrelle tallied his first three-hit game at the Triple-A level.
- With Hayden Wesneski's strikeout of Robert Hassell III in the second inning, Iowa set a new franchise record for strikeouts in a season surpassing the 1,393 total set in 2023.
Iowa will play at Rochester on Wednesday for the second of a six-game series with first pitch from Innovative Field slated for 5:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
