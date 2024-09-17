Bisons Final Homestand of 2024 Begins Tonight with a TWOSday vs. Scranton/WB

September 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







With a tremendous forecast and a jam-packed lineup of events, the Bisons will begin their Final Homestand of the Season at Sahlen Field TONIGHT with the first of six straight games against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5:00 p.m.).

Summer is not over yet and the Bisons are home through Sunday with some tremendous promotions for fans to plan one more fun-filled day or night at the ballpark. Here's the full lineup of events as the Herd closes out the 2024 season.

Tuesday (6:05 p.m.): TWOSday at the ballpark, with $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs all game long, presented by TasteNY

Wednesday (6:05 p.m.): Our final Luces de Buffalo game of 2024 as the team takes the field in their COPA de la Diversion alternate identity. In-game food specials include empanadas and churros while supplies last.

Thursday (6:05 p.m.): One last Thirsty Thurday(tm) presented by Southern Tier, with $6 Southern Tier craft beer and wine specials all game long and in-game prizes

Friday (6:05 p.m.): Our final Honda fridaynightbash!(r) of the season is also our annual Fan Appreciation Night with Giveaways Every Half Inning, including game-worn Bisons jerseys from the year, and one of our largest Fireworks Shows of the season. The game will also feature in-game features voted on by the fans over the last couple of weeks, including $3 Hot Dogs, $2 Nachos & $4 Craft Beers all game long.

Saturday (1:05 p.m.): A Too Early for Halloween? Game with pregame kids costume parade, in-game trick or treating and a mini pumpkin giveaway (*first 100 kids), presented by Kelkenberg Farm.

Sunday (1:05 p.m.): Our final game of the season is a Family Funday with pregame mascot meet n' greet and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

Tickets can be purchased at the Sahlen Field Box Office and online at Bisons.com. Fans can save nearly 20% on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of the day of the game. The Bisons also want to remind fans of their special Military & First Responders Ticket Offer for each game this week. First Responders & Active Duty/Veteran members of the Armed Forces can claim up to 4 FREE tickets to any game, Sept 17-22, by showing a valid First Response/Military ID at the Sahlen Field Box Office ONLY. (Tickets must be claimed day of the game you want to attend).

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.