RailRiders Explode in 12th to Top Buffalo

September 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Buffalo Bisons 10-5 in their first 12 inning game of the season. The RailRiders plated seven runs in extras to seal their 85th win of the season.

The RailRiders got on the board first in the first frame. After Jorbit Vivas worked a walk, Ben Rice crushed a two-run blast. It was his 9th Triple-A homer.

SWB added to it with a 418-foot long ball from Vivas in the third to make it 3-0.

The Bisons chipped away with a run in the bottom half. Jonaton Clase doubled and scored on an Alan Roden triple. Major League rehabber Cody Poteet was able to strand him there and get a pair of outs in the fourth. Poteet finished his rehab start with just the one run allowed while striking out four.

Buffalo's Orelvis Martinez slugged a home run in the fifth to tie the ball game at three apiece. Martinez, Toronto's #2 prospect, just finished serving an 80-game suspension for a PED violation.

Clayton Beeter, Oddanier Mosqueda, and Yerry De Los Santos worked strong out of the bullpen to keep it tied for through the ninth.

The two teams went into extras with a 3-3 score. Both teams loaded the bases with one out in the tenth, but failed to plate a run.

In the eleventh, Duke Ellis began as the pace-of-play runner on second. JC Escarra legged out an infield single to put runners on the corners. Then Jahmai Jones recorded a sacrifice fly for the 4-3 lead.

In the bottom half, Clase notched a run-scoring single to once again tie things up at four apiece.

SWB brought out the bats for the twelfth. The RailRiders loaded the bases quickly with the pace of play runner and two hit by pitches. Taylor Trammell smoked a groundball past the first baseman and into the outfield. It was a bases clearing triple for a 7-4 lead. T.J. Rumfield worked a pinch-hit walk and Oscar González followed with a three-run homer. It was 10-4 SWB.

Buffalo got one back in the bottom of the frame with an RBI double off the bat of Josh Kasevich. But Phil Bickford (W, 4-4) induced a groundout to end the ball game after four hours and seven minutes.

The RailRiders continue their series in Buffalo with a 6:05 PM first pitch. Will Warren takes on Easten Lucas in the final week of the season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finished with a 43-32 home record for the 2024 campaign.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 42-28, 85-59

