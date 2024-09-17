Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 17 vs. Iowa

September 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Iowa Cubs (32-37, 65-79) vs. Rochester Red Wings (36-33, 74-68)

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Caleb Kilian (1-0, 3.63) vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (4-6, 4.66)

SUNDAY FUNDAY: In their final road game of 2024, the Rochester Red Wings came out on top in their second consecutive extra-inning contest, 6-3 in 10 innings on Sunday...RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE held the Indians to just two hits across the first 7.0 innings on the mound for his team-leading fifth Quality Start of the season...offensively, 2B TREY LIPSCOMB picked up four of the Red Wings' five hits and drove in three runs in the contest...the Red Wings are back at Innovative Field for their final series of 2024 against the Iowa Cubs, the first matchup between the two teams since 1990...Rochester will send LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound for the series opener, against Cubs RHP Caleb Kilian.

TREY THA TRUTH: 2B TREY LIPSCOMB logged his third four-hit game at the Triple-A level Sunday afternoon, and first since 6/28 (also vs. IND)...the University of Tennessee product finished 4-for-5 with three RBI and a pair of runs scored in the series finale...across eight Sunday games with the Red Wings this season, Lipscomb is hitting .500 (18-for-36) with five doubles, 10 RBI and a 1.153 OPS...

He is the first Red Wing to log three four-hit games in a season since 1B JOEY MENESES (4) and Andrew Stevenson (3) in 2022.

ROAD WARRIORS: Rochester finished their 2024 road campaign with a 35-40 record, tied for the most wins by a Red Wings team away from Innovative Field since they went 39-32 in 2017 (35 in 2018)...among all International League teams, Rochester ranks fourth with 654 hits and 402 runs scored on the road...

The Red Wings won eight games against the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field this season, the most wins on the road against the Bisons since at least 1999.

ACTION JACKSON: RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE twired 7.0 shutout innings in the series finale Sunday, allowing just two hits while striking out eight and walking four...across six starts on Sunday this season, Rutledge boasts a 3-1 record with a 2.25 ERA (8 ER/32.0 IP) and has picked up 33 strikeouts while walking 13...

This is the first time Rutledge hasn't allowed an earned run across at least 7.0 innings since 8/17/2022 at Lynchburg (DET), with Single-A Fredericksburg.

WINGS WITH EXTRA SAUCE: Rochester played in their 10th extra-inning contest of the season Sunday afternoon, and now posts a 7-3 record in extras this season...this is the first time the Red Wings have logged a record above .500 in extra innings since 2015 (4-3), and is also the first time Rochester has picked up wins in back-to-back games longer than nine innings since 4/12 & 4/13 in 2018, at Gwinnett.

MENESES THE MENACE: 1B JOEY MENESES roped his fifth extra-base hit of the series in the 10th inning on Sunday, via an RBI double to finish 1-for-5...he has collected eight extra-base hits in September, tied for fifth-most in the International League.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.