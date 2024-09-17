Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.17
September 17, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
Iowa Cubs (33-37, 65-79) 3, Rochester Red Wings (36-34, 74-69) 0
Tuesday, September 17, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY
FINAL: IOW 3, ROC 0
WP: Caleb Kilian (2-0, 3.22)
LP: Andrew Alvarez (4-7, 4.64)
SV: Colton Brewer (4)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ¬â¹ ¬â¹9 R H E
Iowa 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 5 0
Rochester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
GAME INFORMATION:
First Pitch: 6:06 PM
Temperature: 78°F
Time of Game: 2:21
Attendance: 5,787
HOME RUNS:
STARTING PITCHERS:
LHP Andrew Alvarez (4-7, 4.64) 6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO, 0 HR, 85/49 (P/S), left down 3-0
RHP Hayden Wesneski (1-0, 3.45) 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO, 0 HR, 29/20 (P/S), left up 1-0
ABS CHALLENGES:
ROC - 0-for-1
IOW - 1-for-3
RED WINGS NOTES:
IT'S BEEN A WHILE: Rochester fell in their series-opening contest against Iowa, 3-0, the 10th time the Red Wings offense has been shut out in a game this season...this is the first game between the two teams since 6/14/1990, and Rochester now holds a 3-3 record against the I-Cubs.
ANDY'S TOYS: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ turned in his second Triple-A Quality Start tonight, allowing three earned on four hits across 6.0 full innings while striking out six and walking four...in seven starts at Innovative Field this season, Alvarez posts a 2.41 ERA (10 ER/37.1 IP) and has allowed just one home run.
ACOSTA GOODS: RHP DAISON ACOSTA delivered 1.2 hitless innings in relief, and racked up four strikeouts while walking one...he has not allowed a run through his first two Triple-A appearances (3.2 IP) and has allowed just two hits...
His career-high 45 appearances this season between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg is seventh-most among all Nationals Minor League pitchers.
HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN AL-STON: LHP GARVIN ALSTON finished the eighth and held Iowa scoreless in the ninth tonight, allowing one hit while striking out a pair and walking none...across his last three appearances since 9/7 against Worcester, Alston has allowed just one earned run on a pair of hits across 7.0 innings pitched (1.29 ERA).
CUBS NOTES:
CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR: 2B HAYDEN CANTRELLE came up a home run shy of the cycle tonight, and finished with a 3-for-4 line with his second triple with Iowa, a double and a run scored...this is his first three-hit game at the Triple-A level, and second this season (4/6 with Double-A Tennessee)...
This is also his first game with two extra-base hits since 8/3/2023 at Altoona, with Double-A Richmond (SF).
NEXT GAME
Iowa vs. Rochester
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.
RHP Spenser Watkins (7-7, 4.61) vs. RHP Connor Noland (5-2, 5.27)
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 17, 2024
- RailRiders Explode in 12th to Top Buffalo - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Saints Start off Final Series of Season with 4-2 Win over Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Chasers Secure Franchise-Record 87th Win with 7-1 Victory over Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
- WooSox Hold off IronPigs, Win Series Opener 14-9 - Worcester Red Sox
- Memphis Starts Final Homestand with Loss to Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- David Dahl Drives in Three on Three Hits But 'Pigs Topped by WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Late Offense Not Enough in Series-Opening Loss to Gwinnett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Fall in 12 Innings to RailRiders, 10-5 - Buffalo Bisons
- Albies Belts Three-Run Homer as Stripers Slip Past Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jackson Powers Bulls over Memphis, 3-1 - Durham Bulls
- Knights Fall to Mets on Tuesday, 15-7 - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Offense Breaks out for 15-7 Win over Charlotte on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Storm Chasers Earn Omaha-Record 87th Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Shuts out Rochester - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Stifled by Storm Chasers in Opener 7-1 - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Drops Low-Scoring Series Opener with Iowa - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.17 - Rochester Red Wings
- Catcher Endy Rodríguez Begins Rehab Assignment with Indians - Indianapolis Indians
- Three Marlins Set to Rehab with Jacksonville this Week Versus Gwinnett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- September 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Rochester Red Wings - Iowa Cubs
- Tuesday Night's Game vs. Nashville Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- Sounds and Tides Postponed Due to Rain - Nashville Sounds
- SWB Game Notes - September 17 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Fall Festival Comes October 26 to 121 Financial Ballpark - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- For You, Built by You: Here Is What You Chose for Friday's Fan Appreciation Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Kellman Called Upon to Broadcast Yankees-Athletics Game on Friday, September 20 - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 17 vs. Iowa - Rochester Red Wings
- Larry Lucchino, Ed Augustus, and Rich Gedman Inducted into WooSox Hall of Fame as the Club's Inaugural Class - Worcester Red Sox
- First Horizon Park to Host Cosmic Takeover Tour in 2025 - Nashville Sounds
- Bisons Final Homestand of 2024 Begins Tonight with a TWOSday vs. Scranton/WB - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Red Wings Stories
- Rochester Drops Low-Scoring Series Opener with Iowa
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.17
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 17 vs. Iowa
- Red Wings Hang on for Series Finale Win in Indianapolis
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 15 at Indianapolis