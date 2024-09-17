Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.17

September 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Iowa Cubs (33-37, 65-79) 3, Rochester Red Wings (36-34, 74-69) 0

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: IOW 3, ROC 0

WP: Caleb Kilian (2-0, 3.22)

LP: Andrew Alvarez (4-7, 4.64)

SV: Colton Brewer (4)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ¬â¹ ¬â¹9 R H E

Iowa 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 5 0

Rochester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 6:06 PM

Temperature: 78°F

Time of Game: 2:21

Attendance: 5,787

HOME RUNS:

STARTING PITCHERS:

LHP Andrew Alvarez (4-7, 4.64) 6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO, 0 HR, 85/49 (P/S), left down 3-0

RHP Hayden Wesneski (1-0, 3.45) 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO, 0 HR, 29/20 (P/S), left up 1-0

ABS CHALLENGES:

ROC - 0-for-1

IOW - 1-for-3

RED WINGS NOTES:

IT'S BEEN A WHILE: Rochester fell in their series-opening contest against Iowa, 3-0, the 10th time the Red Wings offense has been shut out in a game this season...this is the first game between the two teams since 6/14/1990, and Rochester now holds a 3-3 record against the I-Cubs.

ANDY'S TOYS: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ turned in his second Triple-A Quality Start tonight, allowing three earned on four hits across 6.0 full innings while striking out six and walking four...in seven starts at Innovative Field this season, Alvarez posts a 2.41 ERA (10 ER/37.1 IP) and has allowed just one home run.

ACOSTA GOODS: RHP DAISON ACOSTA delivered 1.2 hitless innings in relief, and racked up four strikeouts while walking one...he has not allowed a run through his first two Triple-A appearances (3.2 IP) and has allowed just two hits...

His career-high 45 appearances this season between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg is seventh-most among all Nationals Minor League pitchers.

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN AL-STON: LHP GARVIN ALSTON finished the eighth and held Iowa scoreless in the ninth tonight, allowing one hit while striking out a pair and walking none...across his last three appearances since 9/7 against Worcester, Alston has allowed just one earned run on a pair of hits across 7.0 innings pitched (1.29 ERA).

CUBS NOTES:

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR: 2B HAYDEN CANTRELLE came up a home run shy of the cycle tonight, and finished with a 3-for-4 line with his second triple with Iowa, a double and a run scored...this is his first three-hit game at the Triple-A level, and second this season (4/6 with Double-A Tennessee)...

This is also his first game with two extra-base hits since 8/3/2023 at Altoona, with Double-A Richmond (SF).

NEXT GAME

Iowa vs. Rochester

Wednesday, September 18, 2024

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

RHP Spenser Watkins (7-7, 4.61) vs. RHP Connor Noland (5-2, 5.27)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.