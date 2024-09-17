David Dahl Drives in Three on Three Hits But 'Pigs Topped by WooSox
September 17, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Despite sending nine batters to the plate in two separate innings the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (65-76, 31-37) could not keep pace with the Worcester Red Sox (77-68, 42-28) in a 14-9 defeat on Tuesday night.
The WooSox were off and running early as the first four batters all reached and scored. Mickey Gasper opened the scoring with an RBI single and Kyle Teel followed with a two run double. After he advanced to third on groundout, Teel then scored on a balk.
A ground ball double play brought home a run in the second for Worcester before they broke out for four more in the third. Four straight singles opened the frame, netting two runs on RBI singles for Jamie Westbrook and Bobby Dalbec. Roman Anthony legged out an infield single that drove in a run and coaxed a throwing error that allowed another run to score, making it 9-0.
The 'Pigs got on the board as Otto Kemp doubled in the third and Carlos De La Cruz followed with a base hit to drive him in.
Four runs came across in the sixth as the 'Pigs sent nine hitters to the plate. A fielder's choice off the bat of Rafael Marchan plated the first run before David Dahl knocked home two with a double. Kemp drove home Dahl with a single to cap the inning.
Worcester responded with a five-run seventh to put the game back out of reach. Four walks and a hit batters turned helped lead to those runs. Tyler McDonough was hit by a pitch to drive in a run before Anthony singled home two more. A wild pitch plated another run with Gasper ending the scoring in the frame with another RBI single.
Another four-run inning ended the night for the 'Pigs in the ninth. Carson Taylor drew a bases loaded walk to force in a run and Ryan McKenna extended his hitting streak to six with a two-run single. Dahl collected his third hit and third RBI with a run-scoring single to make it 14-9.
Jason Alexander (7-6) started and earned the win for the Red Sox. Alexander allowed five runs in 5.2 innings on eight hits and one walk, striking out three.
Mick Abel (3-12) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing nine runs (eight earned) in 2.1 innings on eight hits and three walks, striking out one.
The IronPigs and WooSox continue their series on Wednesday, September 18th, with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. Robinson Pina (1-4, 4.88) goes for the IronPigs, matched up against Hunter Dobbins (1-2, 3.45) for the WooSox.
