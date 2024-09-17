Chasers Secure Franchise-Record 87th Win with 7-1 Victory over Louisville

September 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Omaha Storm Chasers clinched a franchise-record 87th victory against the Louisville Bats 7-1 on Tuesday at Louisville Slugger Field. The victory passed the 86-win 1990 Omaha Royals for the most in a single season, the Chasers' sixth winning streak of at least 5 games this year.

In the opening frame of the series opener, the Chasers jumped out to an early 1-0 lead as Drew Waters and Brian O'Keefe singled to put runners on the corner and set up Nelson Velázquez single in Waters for the one-run lead.

Omaha added another run to the lead for a 2-0 game in the top of the fourth inning as a stretch of nine straight retired was interrupted with three straight two-out singles from Nick Pratto, Nate Eaton and Rodolfo Durán knocked in Pratto for a two-run lead in favor of the Chasers.

Starting pitcher Tyson Guerrero retired 14 of the first 15 batters he faced in into the fifth inning, working 4.2 scoreless innings before a solo home run put Louisville on the board and cut Omaha's lead to 2-1.

Guerrero finished his night throwing 5.2 innings and allowing just the one run, coming one out shy of a quality start. The lefty fired 1-2-3 innings in the 1st, 2nd and 4th inning and allowed just one run on three hits and added seven strikeouts in the process. Noah Murdock entered the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs in the frame, stranding an inherited runner, the potential tying run, on third base to protect a one-run lad.

The Chasers pulled away over the final three innings and added two more runs of insurance in the seventh. Durán led off the frame with a walk and Cam Devanney followed with a two-run homer to center field, his 18th home run of the year, extending the lead to 4-1.

Omaha added another two runs of insurance in the top of the eighth inning as Pratto crushed a solo homer to right field and Devanney singled Eaton home from third base for a 6-1 advantage.

Murdock retired all four baters he faced, with three strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings. Dan Altavilla entered the game for the Chasers in the bottom of the eighth inning and followed Murdock with a scoreless frame, working around two singles.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Chasers grew the lead to 7-1 as Nick Loftin and O'Keefe hit back-to-back singles before Velázquez drew a walk and loaded the bases for Eaton to be hit by a pitch and plate Loftin for a six-run lead.

Evan Sisk was called in for the ninth and worked a 1-2-3 frame to finish the game and a scoreless relief effort for Omaha.

The Storm Chasers continue this week's series against the Bats Wednesday, September 18 as first pitch is slated for 11:05 a.m. CT and left-handed pitcher Noah Cameron takes the mound for Omaha.

