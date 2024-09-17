Late Offense Not Enough in Series-Opening Loss to Gwinnett
September 17, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A strong outing from Braxton Garrett was not enough for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, who fell to the Gwinnett Stripers 4-3 Tuesday from 121 Financial Ballpark.
Locked in a scoreless game, Luke Waddell walked to lead off the seventh inning for Gwinnett (71-74, 36-34). Two batters later, Sandy León looped a single and advanced Waddell to third. With runners at the corners, J.P. Martinez broke the tie with an RBI single to put the Stripers ahead 1-0. With runners at first and second, MLB rehabber Ozzie Albies (1) clobbered a three-run home run off of Jacksonville (68-75, 34-35) reliever Josh Simpson (L, 0-1), which extended the Gwinnett lead to four.
Trailing 4-0 in the eighth, Jakob Marsee smacked a leadoff double. Following a Derek Hill walk, Troy Johnston lined a an RBI double, which made it a 4-1 game. With two runners on, Deyvison De Los Santos cracked a two-run double to bring the score to 4-3.
Garrett dazzled in his start for the Jumbo Shrimp, tossing 4.2 innings of shutout baseball. He allowed three hits and struck out seven Stripers.
Jacksonville continues its six-game series with Gwinnett Wednesday, September 18 at 7:05 p.m. RHP Adam Mazur (2-3, 5.73) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Ian Anderson (3-2, 4.27) will counter for the Stripers. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and www.ESPN690.com.
Gates open at 6 p.m. for a Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day. Dogs receive free admission with the purchase of a ticket by their human companion. Fans are also invited to join the Jumbo Shrimp and Sight & Sound Productions as they partner up with the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund for Childhood Cancer Awareness Night.
